Phuket landlord finds rental room trashed by tenant

A landlord in Phuket expressed her dismay after discovering her rental room abandoned in a poor state, with substantial rubbish left behind by a tenant. The tenant, who had rented the room for three months, reportedly fell behind on rent and complained of financial difficulties.

Nan, the landlord, shared that problems began after the first month, with the tenant failing to pay rent on time. Nan offered to assist or end the contract if necessary.

On August 27, the tenant notified her of plans to vacate but requested to stay longer. Nan permitted an extension until August 28, with proof of this agreement.

Upon inspecting the room later, Nan was surprised by the extent of rubbish despite the available disposal facilities. The tenant declined to reclaim her security deposit due to the mess and blocked Nan on messaging apps afterwards.

Nan admitted that the situation left her feeling personally affected, as she often tried to support her tenants. She shared her experience to caution other landlords.

Despite the incident, Nan expressed a desire to maintain a positive relationship with her tenants, prioritising a family-like atmosphere, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a group of Chinese tenants abandoned a rented house in Prachin Buri without paying rent, leaving the property in a filthy state.

The homeowner, Surathin, shared photos of the neglected house on his Facebook page on May 13, writing, “These Chinese tenants are terrible. They rented my house for five months and skipped the rent.”

The images revealed floors both inside and outside the property littered with rubbish, including plastic bags, snack wrappers, bottles, empty beer cans, dirty pillows, and other bedding items. Personal belongings such as luggage, shoes, clothes, and flip-flops were also left behind.

Fortunately, most furniture and electrical appliances were still intact, and the homeowner expressed confidence that the property could be fully restored with a thorough cleaning.