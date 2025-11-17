November 17: 40 Thai provinces brace for storms, strong winds

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 17, 2025, 9:52 AM
193 2 minutes read
November 17: 40 Thai provinces brace for storms, strong winds | Thaiger
Photo via 30gorkor

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning today, November 17, as severe storms and strong winds are forecast to sweep across 40 provinces, with the upper region facing erratic conditions and southern seas seeing waves of over two metres.

The TMD announced that a strong high-pressure system from central China is expected to move across southern China and northern Vietnam today, reaching Thailand’s upper regions tomorrow, November 18. This shift will bring fluctuating weather, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the north and northeast.

Meanwhile, the southern region will experience scattered thunderstorms as the northeast monsoon continues to affect the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the Gulf are expected to reach two metres, surging even higher in thunderstorm zones.

Regional weather breakdown

North Thailand:
Cool mornings with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and occasional strong winds are expected, particularly in Nan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Daytime temperatures will hover between 29 to 33°C, with morning lows from 18 to 23°C. Mountainous areas could drop to a chilly 7 to 15°C. Winds: northeast, 10 to 15km/h.

Northeast Thailand:
Rain is forecast in 40% of the region, with strong winds and cool mornings. Affected provinces include Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures: 18 to 22°C (low), 26 to 30°C (high); mountain lows as cold as 12 to 16°C. Winds: northeast, 10 to 30km/h.

Central Thailand:
Expect a cool start to the day and thunderstorms in 30% of the area, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Ayutthaya. Temperatures: 21 to 23°C (low), 30 to 32°C (high). Winds: northeast, 10 to 25km/h.

Related Articles

East Thailand:
Thunderstorms will hit 60% of the region, notably in Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures: 22 to 23°C (low), 30 to 32°C (high). Winds: northeast, 20 to 35km/h. Sea conditions: one-metre waves, increasing to two metres offshore.

South (East Coast):
Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures: 21 to 25°C (low), 30 to 32°C (high). Winds: northeast, 20 to 35km/h. Waves: around two metres, higher during storms.

South (West Coast):
Around 30% of the region, including Krabi, Trang, and Satun, will face thunderstorms. Temperatures: 21 to 24°C (low), 31 to 33°C (high). From Krabi northwards, expect one-metre waves and 1 to 2 metres offshore. From Trang southwards, waves will be about one metre or higher in storms. Winds: northeast, 15 to 35km/h north of Krabi, 15 to 30km/h south of Trang.

Bangkok and surrounding areas:
Thunderstorms in 30% of the city, accompanied by strong winds. Temperatures: 22 to 23°C (low), 31 to 32°C (high). Winds: northeast, 10 to 20km/h.

สภาพอากาศวันนี้ กรมอุตุฯ เปิดชื่อ 40 จังหวัด เตือน ฝนถล่มหนัก ลมกระโชกแรง ไทยตอนบนเจออากาศแปรปรวน เผย ภาคใต้ ทะเลมีคลื่นสูงกว่า 2 เมตร
Weather infographic via the TMD

Latest Thailand News
Bhumjaithai hits back at looming Pheu Thai no-confidence motion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai hits back at looming Pheu Thai no-confidence motion

5 seconds ago
November 17: 40 Thai provinces brace for storms, strong winds | Thaiger Thailand News

November 17: 40 Thai provinces brace for storms, strong winds

29 minutes ago
Foreign man fined for strolling naked while visiting Thai wife in Kamphaeng Phet | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man fined for strolling naked while visiting Thai wife in Kamphaeng Phet

31 minutes ago
Thailand and Sweden eye bigger trade boost and tech ties | Thaiger Business News

Thailand and Sweden eye bigger trade boost and tech ties

22 hours ago
Thailand’s airport rail deal faces legal showdown | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand’s airport rail deal faces legal showdown

23 hours ago
Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck

23 hours ago
Chinese fake tour guide arrested after 1,043-day overstay | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese fake tour guide arrested after 1,043-day overstay

24 hours ago
Arsenic alert in Mekong prompts urgent government action | Thaiger Environment News

Arsenic alert in Mekong prompts urgent government action

24 hours ago
Woman caught smoking meth in Pattaya temple bathroom | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman caught smoking meth in Pattaya temple bathroom

1 day ago
Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand

1 day ago
Phuket gets new governor after record-short term ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket gets new governor after record-short term ends

1 day ago
Cool weather kicks in as storms brew across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool weather kicks in as storms brew across Thailand

1 day ago
143 macaques rescued in Sa Kaeo border smuggling raid | Thaiger Crime News

143 macaques rescued in Sa Kaeo border smuggling raid

2 days ago
Thailand to tax cheap imports to protect local SMEs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to tax cheap imports to protect local SMEs

2 days ago
Blazing cables and explosions jolt Pattaya neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Blazing cables and explosions jolt Pattaya neighbourhood

2 days ago
Rare great hornbill spotted in Chiang Mai after 10 years | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Rare great hornbill spotted in Chiang Mai after 10 years

2 days ago
Toddler found dead by Rayong roadside prompts police probe | Thaiger Crime News

Toddler found dead by Rayong roadside prompts police probe

2 days ago
Bangkok woman’s lottery streak stuns Ratchaburi locals | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bangkok woman’s lottery streak stuns Ratchaburi locals

2 days ago
Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri

2 days ago
Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case

2 days ago
Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged | Thaiger Phuket News

Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged

2 days ago
Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident | Thaiger Krabi News

Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident

2 days ago
Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme

2 days ago
China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up | Thaiger Politics News

China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up

2 days ago
Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 17, 2025, 9:52 AM
193 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.