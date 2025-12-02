Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 2, 2025, 10:30 AM
A Bangkok highway blanketed in hazardous PM2.5 smog | Photo via THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Bangkok woke up to dangerously high levels of PM2.5 today, December 2, with air quality across all 50 districts hitting the red-zone threshold. Data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) at 6am revealed that smog covered every district in the capital.

Gistda recorded the highest PM2.5 reading in Nong Khaem district at 102.5 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), followed closely by Bang Bon (101.8) and Bang Khae (101.6). Thawi Watthana and Bang Khun Thian also have recordings over 100.0 µg/m³. The smog began around 5am, worsening visibility and increasing health risks.

Nationwide, Samut Sakhon ranked as the most polluted province with a PM2.5 average of 98.4 µg/m³, followed by Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Bangkok. In total, 15 provinces entered the red zone while 25 others remained in the orange zone.

Residents in affected areas are advised to avoid outdoor activities and wear N95 masks if going outside is unavoidable. People are urged to monitor air quality throughout the day and take necessary precautions.

Top 10 Bangkok districts with the highest PM2.5 levels (as of 6am)

  1. Nong Khaem – 102.5 µg/m³
  2. Bang Bon – 101.8 µg/m³
  3. Bang Khae – 101.6 µg/m³
  4. Thawi Watthana – 100.4 µg/m³
  5. Bang Khun Thian – 100.0 µg/m³
  6. Phasi Charoen – 99.8 µg/m³
  7. Chom Thong – 98.9 µg/m³
  8. Taling Chan – 98.9 µg/m³
  9. Thung Khru – 97.4 µg/m³
  10. Thon Buri – 97.4 µg/m³

Top 15 provinces with the highest PM2.5 levels

  1. Samut Sakhon – 98.4 µg/m³
  2. Nonthaburi – 94.6 µg/m³
  3. Nakhon Pathom – 94.2 µg/m³
  4. Bangkok – 94.1 µg/m³
  5. Samut Prakan – 92.1 µg/m³
  6. Pathum Thani – 88.6 µg/m³
  7. Chon Buri – 86.4 µg/m³
  8. Chachoengsao – 86.3 µg/m³
  9. Rayong – 77.7 µg/m³
  10. Ratchaburi – 76.9 µg/m³
  11. Chanthaburi – 76.0 µg/m³
  12. Trat – 75.9 µg/m³
  13. Prachin Buri – 75.8 µg/m³
  14. Samut Songkhram – 75.7 µg/m³
  15. Phetchaburi – 75.2 µg/m³
PM2.5 pollution map showing hazardous air levels across Bangkok
Air quality map shows severe PM2.5 levels across Bangkok’s 50 districts

