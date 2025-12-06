December 6 weather: Stormy south, foggy north, and light rain in Bangkok

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: December 6, 2025, 9:20 AM
98 2 minutes read
December 6 weather: Stormy south, foggy north, and light rain in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Oleg Prachuk

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather alert today, December 6, warning of increased rainfall in the south and dropping temperatures in the north and northeast. Bangkok and nearby provinces are also expected to see light rain and moderate dust levels.

From now until tomorrow morning, scattered heavy rain is expected in parts of the south, particularly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. The TMD also noted strong winds and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea.

Meanwhile, upper Thailand will continue to experience cool to cold mornings, with isolated rain in the lower north, lower northeast, and east. A moderate high-pressure system from China is pushing cool air across northern and northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea. This is drawing in easterly moisture, affecting the northeast, central, eastern, and southern regions, as well as the Gulf of Thailand.

Air quality in Bangkok, the central plains, north, and east remains moderate, as rainfall temporarily suppresses the buildup of PM2.5 dust and haze.

Regional weather forecast

North Thailand

  • Cool to cold mornings with light fog and isolated drizzle
  • Temperatures: lows of 15 to 20 degrees Celsius (°C), highs of 30 to 33°C
  • Mountain tops: 6 to 16°C
  • Wind: northeasterly at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h)

Northeast Thailand

  • Chilly mornings with a 1 to 2°C temperature drop; isolated light rain in lower areas
  • Temperatures: lows of 17 to 22°C, highs of 29 to 33°C
  • Mountain tops: 11 to 14°C
  • Wind: northeasterly at 10 to 30 km/h

Central Thailand

Related Articles
  • Cool mornings and light rain in 20% of the region, especially in Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Ratchaburi
  • Temperatures: lows of 21 to 22°C, highs of 29 to 32°C
  • Wind: northeasterly at 10 to 20 km/h

Eastern Thailand

  • Isolated light rain across some areas
  • Temperatures: lows of 21 to 24°C, highs of 31 to 33°C
  • Wind: northeasterly at 15 to 30 km/h
  • Waves: around one metre, two metres offshore, over two metres in thunderstorms

Southern Thailand (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat
  • Temperatures: lows of 21 to 24°C, highs of 28 to 33°C
  • Wind: easterly/northeasterly at 15 to 35 km/h
  • Waves: 1 to 2 metres, over 2 metres in thunderstorms

Southern Thailand (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun
  • Temperatures: lows of 23 to 24°C, highs of 30 to 33°C
  • Wind: northeasterly at 15 to 30 km/h
  • Waves: around one metre, over two metres in thunderstorm zones

Bangkok and surrounding areas

  • Rain in 20% of the area
  • Temperatures: lows of 23 to 24°C, highs of 30 to 31°C
  • Wind: northeasterly at 10 to 20 km/h
December 6 weather: Stormy south, foggy north, and light rain in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Weather infographic by the TMD, translated to English

Latest Thailand News
Vehicle registration rules relaxed for flood-hit southern motorists | Thaiger Thailand News

Vehicle registration rules relaxed for flood-hit southern motorists

19 seconds ago
December 6 weather: Stormy south, foggy north, and light rain in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

December 6 weather: Stormy south, foggy north, and light rain in Bangkok

28 minutes ago
Bangkok to face power outages for maintenance on December 6 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to face power outages for maintenance on December 6

54 minutes ago
Questions rise over sudden death of renowned Thai journalist | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions rise over sudden death of renowned Thai journalist

18 hours ago
Phuket governor calls urgent meeting as waste volume nears limit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket governor calls urgent meeting as waste volume nears limit

19 hours ago
Sek Loso withdraws from prison duties after family visit dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Sek Loso withdraws from prison duties after family visit dispute

19 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party demands deputy PM&#8217;s removal over alleged crime ties | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party demands deputy PM’s removal over alleged crime ties

20 hours ago
Samut Prakan police rescue student from call centre scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Samut Prakan police rescue student from call centre scam

20 hours ago
Actress Nana Intachai granted bail in 195 million baht fraud case | Thaiger Thailand News

Actress Nana Intachai granted bail in 195 million baht fraud case

21 hours ago
Death toll from southern floods remains at 145, says Health Ministry | Thaiger South Thailand News

Death toll from southern floods remains at 145, says Health Ministry

22 hours ago
Man drowns at Pattaya Beach; disabled vendor tried to help | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man drowns at Pattaya Beach; disabled vendor tried to help

22 hours ago
Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend

23 hours ago
Anutin admits SEA Games budget woes predate his term | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin admits SEA Games budget woes predate his term

23 hours ago
December 5 weather: Bangkok, south hit by downpours, haze persists | Thaiger Thailand News

December 5 weather: Bangkok, south hit by downpours, haze persists

24 hours ago
Buffalo attacks one baby elephant, snare traps another in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buffalo attacks one baby elephant, snare traps another in Sa Kaeo

2 days ago
Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat

2 days ago
Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away | Thaiger Thailand News

Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away

2 days ago
Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video

2 days ago
South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy

2 days ago
BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5 | Thaiger Bangkok News

BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5

2 days ago
Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht

2 days ago
Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus

2 days ago
Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins

2 days ago
AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost | Thaiger Thailand News

AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost

2 days ago
Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: December 6, 2025, 9:20 AM
98 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.