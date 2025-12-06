December 6 weather: Stormy south, foggy north, and light rain in Bangkok

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather alert today, December 6, warning of increased rainfall in the south and dropping temperatures in the north and northeast. Bangkok and nearby provinces are also expected to see light rain and moderate dust levels.

From now until tomorrow morning, scattered heavy rain is expected in parts of the south, particularly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. The TMD also noted strong winds and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea.

Meanwhile, upper Thailand will continue to experience cool to cold mornings, with isolated rain in the lower north, lower northeast, and east. A moderate high-pressure system from China is pushing cool air across northern and northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea. This is drawing in easterly moisture, affecting the northeast, central, eastern, and southern regions, as well as the Gulf of Thailand.

Air quality in Bangkok, the central plains, north, and east remains moderate, as rainfall temporarily suppresses the buildup of PM2.5 dust and haze.

Regional weather forecast

North Thailand

Cool to cold mornings with light fog and isolated drizzle

Temperatures: lows of 15 to 20 degrees Celsius (°C), highs of 30 to 33°C

Mountain tops: 6 to 16°C

Wind: northeasterly at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h)

Northeast Thailand

Chilly mornings with a 1 to 2°C temperature drop; isolated light rain in lower areas

Temperatures: lows of 17 to 22°C, highs of 29 to 33°C

Mountain tops: 11 to 14°C

Wind: northeasterly at 10 to 30 km/h

Central Thailand

Cool mornings and light rain in 20% of the region, especially in Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Ratchaburi

Temperatures: lows of 21 to 22°C, highs of 29 to 32°C

Wind: northeasterly at 10 to 20 km/h

Eastern Thailand

Isolated light rain across some areas

Temperatures: lows of 21 to 24°C, highs of 31 to 33°C

Wind: northeasterly at 15 to 30 km/h

Waves: around one metre, two metres offshore, over two metres in thunderstorms

Southern Thailand (east coast)

Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat

Temperatures: lows of 21 to 24°C, highs of 28 to 33°C

Wind: easterly/northeasterly at 15 to 35 km/h

Waves: 1 to 2 metres, over 2 metres in thunderstorms

Southern Thailand (west coast)

Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun

Temperatures: lows of 23 to 24°C, highs of 30 to 33°C

Wind: northeasterly at 15 to 30 km/h

Waves: around one metre, over two metres in thunderstorm zones

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Rain in 20% of the area

Temperatures: lows of 23 to 24°C, highs of 30 to 31°C

Wind: northeasterly at 10 to 20 km/h