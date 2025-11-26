TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 26, 2025, 2:28 PM
2 minutes read
TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Weerapong Narongkul

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is facing public backlash after accusing a private weather-alert Facebook page of spreading fake news about “great flooding” in southern Thailand, only for the flooding to materialise as predicted.

The Facebook page ที’ ลมฟ้าอากาศ, run by an anonymous meteorologist, issued a warning on November 18 predicting major flooding in the South. The page shared a rainfall forecast map with a caption stating…

“Warning! A great flood! The central and lower eastern coast of southern Thailand, from Chumphon to Narathiwat, will see accumulated rainfall exceeding 1,000 millimetres from today (November 18) over the next 10 days. There will be continuous heavy rain for 3 to 5 days from November 20-24.”

The page also warned that rainfall would be two to three times higher than last year and said this was only the beginning, with more rain expected afterwards.

Initially, the page described the situation as a “thousand-year rain,” but later removed the phrase to avoid causing panic after the government’s Anti-Fake News Centre accused the page of spreading misinformation.

TMD criticised for calling flood warning fake news
Photo via Facebook/ ที’ ลมฟ้าอากาศ

The centre’s Facebook page shared the post from ที’ ลมฟ้าอากาศ, labelling the information as fake news.

As officials reassured the public, many locals did not prepare for the massive flooding that struck southern provinces, especially Hat Yai district in Songkhla, from November 24.

Related Articles

Following a torrential downpour, thousands were stranded as floodwaters climbed to the upper floors of two-story homes. The depth of the flooding left countless residents trapped on rooftops across the province.

Villagers suffered severe shortages of food and drinking water. Families with elderly people and infants urgently requested evacuation, but rescue operations were slow due to strong currents and rising water.

Flood warning Hat Yai
Photo via Facebook/ ที’ ลมฟ้าอากาศ

After the flooding worsened, many social media users revisited the earlier warning from ที’ ลมฟ้าอากาศ and questioned why authorities had labelled it as fake news. Netizens criticised the officials for downplaying the risk and failing to warn the public properly.

TMD issued a clarification yesterday, November 25, saying it had never stated that the entire forecast was fake. The department said some terms used by the Facebook page were exaggerated, especially “great flood” and “thousand-year rain.”

However, the clarification did little to quell public outrage as social media users continued to accuse TMD of refusing to admit to their mistakes. Many called on the department to issue a public apology.

South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.