Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home

Published: December 12, 2025, 11:47 AM
A Thai woman claimed self-defence after shooting her ex-husband who allegedly broke into her home in Ayutthaya yesterday, December 11.

Officers from Bang Pa-in Police Station, along with rescuers from the Ayutthaya Ruamjai Foundation, were called to a house in the Sam Ruean sub-district of Bang Pa-in district at around 10am following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 47 year old man, identified as Karn, lying injured in front of the house. He was in critical condition after being shot in the back, with the bullet passing through his chest. The man reportedly cried out for help while waiting for emergency assistance.

The gunwoman, Karn’s ex-wife, 51 year old Supranee, unlocked the house and cooperated with officers and rescue workers, allowing them to provide first aid before Karn was rushed to hospital for urgent treatment.

According to Karn, he had argued with Supranee the night before the incident and left the house. He claimed that he returned the following day to collect his belongings and entered the property by climbing over the fence.

Karn said that Supranee then opened fire at him. He managed to avoid the first gunshot, but the second bullet struck him in the back. A knife, believed to belong to Karn, was found dropped at the scene.

Supranee later handed a .38-calibre handgun to police. Officers reported that the firearm was loaded with five bullets, two of which had already been discharged.

During questioning, Supranee told police that she and Karn had divorced in May after frequent arguments and domestic disputes. She claimed that Karn climbed into her house without permission, threw her belongings around, and smashed her bedroom door.

Supranee alleged that her ex-husband made threatening remarks, including claims that he would shoot her. She added that Karn had previously threatened to harm her and set her home on fire, causing her to fear for her life.

She told officers that she fired the gun in self-defence and intended to shoot Karn in the leg to stop him, not to cause serious injury.

Police said they will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage, collecting witness statements, and examining weapons involved. Officers also confirmed that police had previously received complaints related to domestic disputes between the former couple.

Officers stated they will ensure a fair investigation for both parties before determining further legal action.

Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home

