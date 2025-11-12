Bangkok dust levels spike as orange alert hits 3 districts

Bangkok residents are being warned to take precautions as PM2.5 dust levels have reached health risk levels in several districts across the city.

Today, November 12, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that while most areas in the capital recorded acceptable air quality, PM2.5 dust levels surged to orange-alert status in three districts, meaning the fine particulate matter is high enough to begin affecting health.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the average PM2.5 level across the city at 24.1 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), still within the national safety limit of 37.5 µg/m³. However, several districts recorded much higher levels.

The top three districts with orange-level readings were:

Other districts nearing the danger zone include Bang Na (34.9 µg/m³), Wang Thonglang (34 µg/m³), and Min Buri (33.4 µg/m³).

The BMA has warned that PM2.5 levels may continue to rise in the coming days, especially in traffic-heavy and industrial areas.

The Nation reported that health officials have issued an advisory for both the general public and vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with respiratory conditions.

If you spot pollution sources contributing to dust problems, such as construction or burning, you can report them via the Traffy Fondue application to prompt immediate action.

Health and city officials in Bangkok have launched a new awareness campaign to help residents protect themselves as smog season approaches.

The Ministry of Public Health, in partnership with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), introduced the campaign Knowing PM2.5 for Sustainable Protection at the Thai-Japanese Stadium in Din Daeng on November 10.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat addressed concerns over worsening air quality and outlined long-term strategies to manage pollution-related health risks.

The ministry will coordinate efforts through the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, offering daily air quality updates via the AirBKK and 4Health apps, along with health screenings and protective advice for at-risk groups.