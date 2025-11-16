Cool weather kicks in as storms brew across Thailand

A cold snap and stormy conditions are sweeping across Thailand as a weather system from China brings strong winds, rain, and cooler temperatures nationwide.

A moderate high-pressure system from China is sweeping across upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cool to cold mornings and strong winds to northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, including Bangkok. The northeast is also likely to experience isolated thundershowers.

At the same time, the northeast monsoon continues to strengthen over the Gulf of Thailand, the south, and the Andaman Sea, generating rainstorms and moderate waves. Residents, particularly in upper Thailand, are advised to take care in the cooler weather.

Another stronger high-pressure front from China is forecast to move into upper Thailand between tomorrow, November 17, and November 23, starting with thundershowers and gusty winds in the northeast before spreading to other regions. Cooler temperatures and stronger winds are expected to follow.

Rainfall will increase in the South as an easterly wave moves in. Waves may reach 3 metres in stormy areas, prompting warnings for all vessels to navigate carefully and for small boats to stay ashore.

The forecast from 6am today, November 16, to 6am tomorrow is as follows:

In northern Thailand, expect cool mornings with isolated thundershowers, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Temperatures will range from 18 to 21°C, rising to 31 to 34°C during the day. Mountain tops will be cold to very cold, with lows between 6 and 14°C. Winds are easterly at 10 to 15km/hr.

The northeast will experience cool mornings and strong winds. Isolated thundershowers are expected in Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, and Buriram. Temperatures will range from 16 to 20°C, with highs of 28 to 31°C. Mountain tops will see minimums of 11 to 15°C. Winds will blow from the northeast at 10 to 30km/hr.

Central Thailand will also see a cool start to the day, with minimum temperatures between 20 and 22°C and highs of 30 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds will range from 10 to 20km/hr.

The east will be similarly cool in the morning, with temperatures between 20 and 23°C and highs of 30 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds will reach 15 to 35km/hr, and wave heights will be around 1 metre, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore.

On the east coast of the south, isolated thundershowers are likely in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Morning lows will be 21 to 25°C, climbing to 29 to 31°C. From Surat Thani northwards, expect northeasterly winds of 15 to 35km/hr and waves 1 to 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in storms. South of Nakhon Si Thammarat, variable winds of 15 to 30km/hr will bring waves about 1 metre high and over 2 metres in thundershowers.

The west coast of the South will see scattered thundershowers, especially in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 20 to 24°C at night and 31 to 33°C during the day. Krabi northwards will face easterly winds of 15 to 35km/hr and waves of around 1 metre, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore and over 2 metres in thundershowers.

South of Trang, variable winds of 15 to 30km/hr will produce waves of about 1 metre, higher offshore, and above 2 metres during storms, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Bangkok and its vicinity will see a cool morning, with lows of 22 to 23°C and highs of 30 to 33°C. Winds will be northeasterly at 10 to 20km/hr.