Thailand video news Pattaya Bar Brawl Breaks Out Over Unpaid Bill, Bangkok’s Nightlife Shines with Gin Cocktails and Jazz Vibes

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video16 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
80 3 minutes read
Thailand video news Pattaya Bar Brawl Breaks Out Over Unpaid Bill, Bangkok’s Nightlife Shines with Gin Cocktails and Jazz Vibes | Thaiger

 

 

Thailand’s week was marked by a surge in flu and RSV cases with at least 61 deaths, alongside a series of high-profile incidents — bar fights in Pattaya and Chon Buri, a Bangkok activist assaulting a driver, and a gunman alleging a murder-for-hire plot. Meanwhile, tourist safety came under scrutiny after a Frenchman was knocked out in a fare dispute, Bangkok’s nightlife continued to draw crowds with jazz and gin cocktails, and a Miss Grand winner lost her crown over a leaked nude photo.

Thailand Faces Surge in Flu and RSV with 61 Deaths Reported

Health authorities in Thailand have raised concerns about a significant increase in influenza and RSV cases. Over 170,000 people have been infected since the beginning of the year, resulting in at least 61 deaths. Officials warn that young children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions are most at risk. Hospitals are under pressure with rising admissions as cases continue to spread nationwide. Citizens are urged to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and seek vaccinations where available.

 

Pattaya Bar Brawl Breaks Out Over Unpaid Bill

A fight erupted in a Pattaya bar after a foreign man failed to settle his bill. The incident escalated when staff confronted him, leading to punches being thrown. Police were called to restore order and both the foreigner and bar staff faced questioning. Witnesses reported the altercation caused panic among other patrons. Authorities are investigating the matter further, reminding visitors to respect local businesses and laws.

Related Articles

 

Chon Buri Karaoke Brawl Between Masseuses and Bar Staff

In Chon Buri, a foreign customer became the center of a heated altercation between masseuses and karaoke bar staff. The dispute quickly turned physical, with both groups clashing over the individual’s attention. Video footage of the incident has since circulated online, sparking debate about nightlife rivalries. Police intervened to break up the fight and restore calm. Investigations are ongoing to determine accountability and prevent similar confrontations.

 

Bangkok Activist Attacks Ride-Share Driver and Threatens Family

A political activist in Bangkok is under fire after assaulting a U Drink I Drive driver during a heated dispute. The driver was reportedly beaten and later received threats against his family. The incident sparked outrage online, with many criticizing the activist’s behavior. Police have begun an investigation into the assault and harassment claims. The case highlights growing tensions between public figures and everyday workers.

 

Gunman Alleges Community Leader Hired Him to Kill Rescuer

A shocking case unfolded when a gunman claimed he was hired by a local community leader to assassinate a rescue worker. The alleged motive involved an insurance dispute linked to fraud. Police arrested the suspect, who confessed during questioning. The community leader named in the plot has strongly denied involvement. Authorities continue to investigate the case, which has shaken trust in local leadership.

 

Frenchman Knocked Out in Dispute with Pattaya Bolt Driver

A French national was left unconscious after a confrontation with a Bolt driver in Pattaya. The altercation reportedly started over a disagreement about the ride fare. Witnesses say the dispute escalated until the driver struck the man, leaving him badly injured. Police were called to the scene and took statements from both sides. The case has added to growing concerns over tourist safety in the area.

 

Bangkok’s Nightlife Shines with Gin Cocktails and Jazz Vibes

Bangkok’s old town offers a unique nightlife experience blending gin cocktails with live jazz. Venues highlight both local charm and international mixology trends, creating a stylish yet relaxed atmosphere. Many bars in the area are known for preserving traditional architecture while offering modern service. Visitors can enjoy a cultural night out while discovering hidden gems. The city continues to reinvent its nightlife scene, appealing to both locals and tourists.

 

Miss Grand Winner Stripped of Title Over Nude Photo

Controversy erupted in Prachuap Khiri Khan when the winner of a local Miss Grand pageant was stripped of her crown. Organizers said the decision followed the circulation of a nude photo linked to the contestant. The dethroned winner expressed disappointment, insisting the photo was private and not intended for the public. The replacement winner has since been announced, but the decision has sparked debate. Critics argue the punishment was too harsh and reflects outdated views on morality.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson

13 seconds ago
Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok

21 minutes ago
Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis

43 minutes ago
Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals

46 minutes ago
Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl

1 hour ago
Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates

1 hour ago
Naked foreign man causes chaos in Phuket and attacks police | Thaiger Phuket News

Naked foreign man causes chaos in Phuket and attacks police

1 hour ago
Monsoon chaos: Thailand on alert as heavy rain persists | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon chaos: Thailand on alert as heavy rain persists

2 hours ago
Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case | Thaiger Thailand News

Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case

18 hours ago
Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill

18 hours ago
Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row

18 hours ago
Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht

19 hours ago
Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks

19 hours ago
Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family | Thaiger Bangkok News

Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family

19 hours ago
Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation

20 hours ago
Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver

20 hours ago
Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student | Thaiger Thailand News

Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student

20 hours ago
Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach

21 hours ago
Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital

21 hours ago
Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured

22 hours ago
Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions

22 hours ago
Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch | Thaiger Thailand News

Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch

23 hours ago
Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

24 hours ago
Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll | Thaiger Thailand News

Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll

1 day ago
Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video16 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
80 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video