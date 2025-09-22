Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family

Company founder vows justice as employee recalls gun and roadside beating

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin41 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
119 2 minutes read
Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @apisrikarnchana

A political activist with a history of physical assaults attacked a driver from the U Drink I Drive company during a ride from his condominium in Bangkok to a shooting range in Chon Buri.

The co-founder of U Drink I Drive, Apinara “Prang” Srikarnchana, shared details of the assault on her TikTok account, @apisrikarnchana, on Saturday, September 20, in a bid to bring justice to one of the platform’s drivers, Chalongchai.

Prang explained that the driver collected the male passenger from his condominium and headed to the destination, a shooting range in Chon Buri. The passenger was later identified as the well-known political activist Tanat “Luk Nat” Thanakitamnuay, better known as Hi-So Luk Nat.

Chalongchai told Prang that Luk Nat slept during most of the ride. When he later woke up, he asked the driver where they were. Chalongchai replied that they were in Bang Lamung and about to enter Sattahip district in Chon Buri.

Without warning, Luk Nat punched Chalongchai in the face, leaving him stunned. Chalongchai said he turned to the back seat in an attempt to prevent further attacks, but noticed a gun in Luk Nat’s hand. Fearing for his safety, he pulled over and fled.

U Drink I Drive driver attacked by Hi-So activist
Photo via TikTok/ @apisrikarnchana

Chalongchai escaped onto the motorway and hid in a roadside hotel, but Luk Nat followed him and assaulted him further by repeatedly stomping on his face.

Prang said that Chalongchai then called her to report the attack, apologising and blaming himself, saying…

Related Articles

“I’m sorry that I tarnished the company’s reputation and stained the uniform with blood.”

Prang stressed that Chalongchai remained polite and did not retaliate despite the unprovoked assault. She urged local police officers to investigate, but the attacker fled the scene after stealing Chalongchai’s wallet and driving licence.

Prang added that the company later called Luk Nat to ask why he stole the driver’s belongings. His response was even more shocking…

“I took them so I could find out where he lives and threaten his family further.”

Hi-So Luk Nat attacks U Drink I Drive driver
Photo via TikTok/ @apisrikarnchana

Prang confirmed that Luk Nat paid compensation and medical expenses for Chalongchai but insisted she would not drop the charges. She vowed to pursue the case fully to ensure legal punishment for the attacker.

Thai PBS reported that Luk Nat paid 70,000 baht in compensation, but both the victim and his company refused to abandon legal proceedings. Bang Lamung Police Station officers are handling the case and are now gathering evidence to issue an arrest warrant for Luk Nat.

Hi So Luk Nat
Photo via Facebook/ Nat Thanakitamnuay

This political activist is no stranger to being on the flipside of the law, having been previously arrested in August when police discovered more than 20 firearms, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and cocaine or crystal meth in his possession. He was later released on bail of 100,000 baht.

In addition to his illegal firearms collection, Luk Nat has also been accused by several female party entertainers of physical assault and of forcing them to take drugs.

@apisrikarnchana

ที่พี่อภิหายไปครึ่งเดือนเพราะเรื่องนี้…เพราะพนักงานทุกคนคือครอบครัว 💔❤️‍🩹😡#udrinkidrive #พอเป็นคนดีก็โดนทําร้าย @U DRINK I DRIVE

♬ original sound – Apiwaja อภิวาจา 🫦 – Apiwaja อภิวาจา 🫦

Latest Thailand News
Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht

2 minutes ago
Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks

25 minutes ago
Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family | Thaiger Bangkok News

Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family

41 minutes ago
Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation

1 hour ago
Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver

2 hours ago
Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student | Thaiger Thailand News

Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student

2 hours ago
Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach

2 hours ago
Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital

2 hours ago
Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured

3 hours ago
Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions

3 hours ago
Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch | Thaiger Thailand News

Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch

5 hours ago
Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

5 hours ago
Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll | Thaiger Thailand News

Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll

6 hours ago
Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges

6 hours ago
Thai Airways warns of flight disruptions due to Typhoon Ragasa | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways warns of flight disruptions due to Typhoon Ragasa

6 hours ago
Chon Buri bar workers and masseuses brawl over foreign customer | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri bar workers and masseuses brawl over foreign customer

6 hours ago
Rayong man found dead inside SUV at Pattaya petrol station | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rayong man found dead inside SUV at Pattaya petrol station

7 hours ago
Bangkok metro lines revert to original fares after 20-baht cap ends | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok metro lines revert to original fares after 20-baht cap ends

7 hours ago
Dutch man caught dragging ATM along Khon Kaen Road | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man caught dragging ATM along Khon Kaen Road

7 hours ago
UF AWARDS APAC 2025: Nominations for the industry&#8217;s most credible accolades closing soon | Thaiger Finance

UF AWARDS APAC 2025: Nominations for the industry’s most credible accolades closing soon

7 hours ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 45 provinces across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain warning issued for 45 provinces across Thailand

7 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s fuel consumption soars over 1 million litres daily | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s fuel consumption soars over 1 million litres daily

24 hours ago
Thailand introduces new tax for vintage cars to boost tourism | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand introduces new tax for vintage cars to boost tourism

1 day ago
Facebook uproar over child caretaker job at 45,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Facebook uproar over child caretaker job at 45,000 baht

1 day ago
Thaksin Shinawatra&#8217;s health stable after prison hospital visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin Shinawatra’s health stable after prison hospital visit

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin41 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
119 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.