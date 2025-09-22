Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family

A political activist with a history of physical assaults attacked a driver from the U Drink I Drive company during a ride from his condominium in Bangkok to a shooting range in Chon Buri.

The co-founder of U Drink I Drive, Apinara “Prang” Srikarnchana, shared details of the assault on her TikTok account, @apisrikarnchana, on Saturday, September 20, in a bid to bring justice to one of the platform’s drivers, Chalongchai.

Prang explained that the driver collected the male passenger from his condominium and headed to the destination, a shooting range in Chon Buri. The passenger was later identified as the well-known political activist Tanat “Luk Nat” Thanakitamnuay, better known as Hi-So Luk Nat.

Chalongchai told Prang that Luk Nat slept during most of the ride. When he later woke up, he asked the driver where they were. Chalongchai replied that they were in Bang Lamung and about to enter Sattahip district in Chon Buri.

Without warning, Luk Nat punched Chalongchai in the face, leaving him stunned. Chalongchai said he turned to the back seat in an attempt to prevent further attacks, but noticed a gun in Luk Nat’s hand. Fearing for his safety, he pulled over and fled.

Chalongchai escaped onto the motorway and hid in a roadside hotel, but Luk Nat followed him and assaulted him further by repeatedly stomping on his face.

Prang said that Chalongchai then called her to report the attack, apologising and blaming himself, saying…

“I’m sorry that I tarnished the company’s reputation and stained the uniform with blood.”

Prang stressed that Chalongchai remained polite and did not retaliate despite the unprovoked assault. She urged local police officers to investigate, but the attacker fled the scene after stealing Chalongchai’s wallet and driving licence.

Prang added that the company later called Luk Nat to ask why he stole the driver’s belongings. His response was even more shocking…

“I took them so I could find out where he lives and threaten his family further.”

Prang confirmed that Luk Nat paid compensation and medical expenses for Chalongchai but insisted she would not drop the charges. She vowed to pursue the case fully to ensure legal punishment for the attacker.

Thai PBS reported that Luk Nat paid 70,000 baht in compensation, but both the victim and his company refused to abandon legal proceedings. Bang Lamung Police Station officers are handling the case and are now gathering evidence to issue an arrest warrant for Luk Nat.

This political activist is no stranger to being on the flipside of the law, having been previously arrested in August when police discovered more than 20 firearms, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and cocaine or crystal meth in his possession. He was later released on bail of 100,000 baht.

In addition to his illegal firearms collection, Luk Nat has also been accused by several female party entertainers of physical assault and of forcing them to take drugs.