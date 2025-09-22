Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill

An altercation erupted between Thai bar workers and a foreign man after he failed to settle his bill and caused a disturbance at a bar outside a shopping mall in Pattaya yesterday, September 21.

The chaos broke out at a bar near Central Pattaya at about 12.39am. As the scene was close to a police station, officers quickly arrived before the situation escalated further.

In a video shared by the local news Facebook page, หลังคาแดงตีแผ่ 2 พิทยา, two male bar workers were seen attacking a foreign man dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts. The man initially attempted to fight back but later plead for the workers to stop the assault.

A Thai woman, believed to be the bar owner, urged the foreign man to leave. He picked up his belongings and walked away. Police officers were seen supervising the incident from a distance before questioning the bar workers.

According to the workers, the man had ordered alcohol but refused to pay. This led to an argument, during which the foreigner allegedly knocked down tables and chairs, which led to the physical altercation captured on video.

The bar owner said she would not pursue legal action against the foreigner despite the unpaid bill. The man, in turn, chose not to report the assault to police. Neither side sustained serious injuries.

Similar incidents previously made headlines in tourist hotspots such as Pattaya and Phuket. In May, a foreign woman was arrested in Phuket after ordering food and drinks at a bar but refusing to pay, offering multiple excuses in an attempt to avoid the bill.

In March, a group of ladyboys assaulted a foreign tourist on Bangla Road after he tried to flee without paying. Another foreign man was beaten at a bar in Pattaya in February after he refused to pay his bill because it included a 50% markup on bar girls’ drinks.