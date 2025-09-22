Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill

Video captures brawl moments between bar workers and foreigner

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
84 1 minute read
Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

An altercation erupted between Thai bar workers and a foreign man after he failed to settle his bill and caused a disturbance at a bar outside a shopping mall in Pattaya yesterday, September 21.

The chaos broke out at a bar near Central Pattaya at about 12.39am. As the scene was close to a police station, officers quickly arrived before the situation escalated further.

In a video shared by the local news Facebook page, หลังคาแดงตีแผ่ 2 พิทยา, two male bar workers were seen attacking a foreign man dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts. The man initially attempted to fight back but later plead for the workers to stop the assault.

A Thai woman, believed to be the bar owner, urged the foreign man to leave. He picked up his belongings and walked away. Police officers were seen supervising the incident from a distance before questioning the bar workers.

According to the workers, the man had ordered alcohol but refused to pay. This led to an argument, during which the foreigner allegedly knocked down tables and chairs, which led to the physical altercation captured on video.

Foreigner attacked for failing to pay his bill
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

The bar owner said she would not pursue legal action against the foreigner despite the unpaid bill. The man, in turn, chose not to report the assault to police. Neither side sustained serious injuries.

Similar incidents previously made headlines in tourist hotspots such as Pattaya and Phuket. In May, a foreign woman was arrested in Phuket after ordering food and drinks at a bar but refusing to pay, offering multiple excuses in an attempt to avoid the bill.

Related Articles

In March, a group of ladyboys assaulted a foreign tourist on Bangla Road after he tried to flee without paying. Another foreign man was beaten at a bar in Pattaya in February after he refused to pay his bill because it included a 50% markup on bar girls’ drinks.

Foreigner refuses to pay Pattaya bar leading to physical altercation
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Latest Thailand News
Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case | Thaiger Thailand News

Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case

3 seconds ago
Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill

8 minutes ago
Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row

52 minutes ago
Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht

58 minutes ago
Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks

1 hour ago
Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family | Thaiger Bangkok News

Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family

2 hours ago
Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation

2 hours ago
Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver

3 hours ago
Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student | Thaiger Thailand News

Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student

3 hours ago
Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach

3 hours ago
Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital

3 hours ago
Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured

4 hours ago
Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions

4 hours ago
Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch | Thaiger Thailand News

Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch

6 hours ago
Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

6 hours ago
Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll | Thaiger Thailand News

Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll

6 hours ago
Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges

7 hours ago
Thai Airways warns of flight disruptions due to Typhoon Ragasa | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways warns of flight disruptions due to Typhoon Ragasa

7 hours ago
Chon Buri bar workers and masseuses brawl over foreign customer | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri bar workers and masseuses brawl over foreign customer

7 hours ago
Rayong man found dead inside SUV at Pattaya petrol station | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rayong man found dead inside SUV at Pattaya petrol station

8 hours ago
Bangkok metro lines revert to original fares after 20-baht cap ends | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok metro lines revert to original fares after 20-baht cap ends

8 hours ago
Dutch man caught dragging ATM along Khon Kaen Road | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man caught dragging ATM along Khon Kaen Road

8 hours ago
UF AWARDS APAC 2025: Nominations for the industry&#8217;s most credible accolades closing soon | Thaiger Finance

UF AWARDS APAC 2025: Nominations for the industry’s most credible accolades closing soon

8 hours ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 45 provinces across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain warning issued for 45 provinces across Thailand

8 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s fuel consumption soars over 1 million litres daily | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s fuel consumption soars over 1 million litres daily

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
84 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.