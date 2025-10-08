2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel

Police question victim’s story as CCTV review sparks insurance fraud suspicion

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
50 1 minute read
2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Two Thai transwomen allegedly attacked an Indian man and stole from him after providing sexual services at a hotel in Pattaya earlier today, October 8.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station received a report of physical assault and theft from the Indian victim, 60 year old Satish, at around 2.29am. The victim said the incident occurred at a hotel in South Pattaya.

According to Satish, he encountered a transwoman standing outside the hotel while returning to his room after exploring Pattaya. She approached him, engaged in conversation, and offered sexual services. The victim agreed and brought her to his room.

However, following the encounter, an argument broke out, prompting the transwoman to leave. Moments later, the transwomen appeared outside his room with her transgender friend.

One of them allegedly sprayed a chemical substance into Satish’s face, causing severe eye irritation and temporary blindness, before assaulting him. Satish sustained injuries on his left elbow.

Indian accused Pattaya transwomen of attack and robbery
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

While the Indian man was disoriented, one of the suspects reportedly entered his room and stole 7,000 baht in cash, a mobile phone, and his room key before fleeing. Satish told police the entire incident transpired in less than two minutes.

Channel 7 reported that police expressed scepticism regarding the Indian man’s account. They are now reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel and the surrounding area to verify his statement. Officers suspect that the man may have filed the complaint for other motives, such as to make an insurance claim.

Related Articles
Pattaya transwomen allegedly attack and steal from Indian man
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

A similar incident made headlines just two weeks ago, when another Indian man lost a gold necklace worth over 100,000 baht to a group of transwomen he encountered on Pattaya Beach. The man said the group approached him and his friend, hugged and touched them, and offered sexual services.

He said he declined and tried to move away, but they managed to grab him. Suspicious of their behaviour, he later checked his belongings only to find that his gold necklace was missing.

Latest Thailand News
2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel

7 seconds ago
Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic

7 minutes ago
Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok

16 minutes ago
Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks

1 hour ago
Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom

2 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market

2 hours ago
Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa

2 hours ago
Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival

3 hours ago
Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction | Thaiger Phuket News

Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction

3 hours ago
Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son

3 hours ago
Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival

4 hours ago
Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin

4 hours ago
Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat

7 hours ago
Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport

7 hours ago
Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims

7 hours ago
Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang

7 hours ago
SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | Thaiger Thailand News

SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation

7 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon petition doesn&#8217;t need Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s royal pardon petition doesn’t need Cabinet approval

8 hours ago
Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment

8 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok

8 hours ago
Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour

24 hours ago
British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.