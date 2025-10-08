2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel

Two Thai transwomen allegedly attacked an Indian man and stole from him after providing sexual services at a hotel in Pattaya earlier today, October 8.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station received a report of physical assault and theft from the Indian victim, 60 year old Satish, at around 2.29am. The victim said the incident occurred at a hotel in South Pattaya.

According to Satish, he encountered a transwoman standing outside the hotel while returning to his room after exploring Pattaya. She approached him, engaged in conversation, and offered sexual services. The victim agreed and brought her to his room.

However, following the encounter, an argument broke out, prompting the transwoman to leave. Moments later, the transwomen appeared outside his room with her transgender friend.

One of them allegedly sprayed a chemical substance into Satish’s face, causing severe eye irritation and temporary blindness, before assaulting him. Satish sustained injuries on his left elbow.

While the Indian man was disoriented, one of the suspects reportedly entered his room and stole 7,000 baht in cash, a mobile phone, and his room key before fleeing. Satish told police the entire incident transpired in less than two minutes.

Channel 7 reported that police expressed scepticism regarding the Indian man’s account. They are now reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel and the surrounding area to verify his statement. Officers suspect that the man may have filed the complaint for other motives, such as to make an insurance claim.

A similar incident made headlines just two weeks ago, when another Indian man lost a gold necklace worth over 100,000 baht to a group of transwomen he encountered on Pattaya Beach. The man said the group approached him and his friend, hugged and touched them, and offered sexual services.

He said he declined and tried to move away, but they managed to grab him. Suspicious of their behaviour, he later checked his belongings only to find that his gold necklace was missing.