Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival

Bans enforced to protect airspace, public safety, as well as environmental concerns

Photo via af_istocker/Getty Images

Chiang Mai authorities have designated six districts as special surveillance zones where the release of sky lanterns, fireworks, and similar objects will be prohibited during the Yi Peng Lanna Light Festival 2025, held on November 5 and 6.

Chiang Mai Provincial Clerk Chainarong Nantasa announced that the provincial government has issued clear guidelines to protect public safety and airspace during the annual celebrations.

The release of any lanterns and fireworks will only be permitted in authorised areas and during specified time windows. Those who violate the regulations could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

According to the announcement, the following six districts, comprising 39 subdistricts, have been classified as Special Surveillance Level 1 (Red Zones), where the release of lanterns and fireworks is strictly banned:

  • Mueang Chiang Mai – all subdistricts
  • Hang Dong – all subdistricts
  • Saraphi – Khuamung, Don Kaew, San Sai, Tha Wang Tan, Nong Phueng
  • San Sai – Nong Han
  • Mae Rim – Don Kaew, Mueang Kaew, Rim Tai, Mae Sa, Rim Nuea
  • San Pa Tong – Thung Tom

The Toffy Zone, a designated flight safety area, is also off-limits for all lantern and firework activity.

Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, Wiraphong Ritrod, attended a press conference on October 1, announcing the preparations for the Yi Peng Lanna Light Festival 2025 | Photo via Chiang Mai PR

Smoke lanterns may only be released on November 5 between 10am and 12pm in permitted areas. Sky lanterns, fire lanterns, and fireworks may be released on November 5 to 6 between 7pm and 1am the following day, but only in zones approved by district authorities.

Releasing any such items outside approved zones or without permission is punishable by law. Offenders may face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of 200,000 baht, or both. If the action results in a fire, penalties increase to seven years in prison and a fine of up to 140,000 baht.

Residents wishing to release lanterns or fireworks in permitted areas must apply for permission through the “Bampen” mobile application and register their account through the district office within the required timeframe.

