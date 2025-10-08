Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner59 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Anutin at Parliament in Bangkok | Photo via Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand will only agree to peace talks with Cambodia if the neighbouring country first complies with previous ceasefire agreements

Speaking today, October 8, Anutin responded to international reports that US President Donald Trump had offered to mediate negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia. He welcomed the gesture but stressed that Cambodia must prove it no longer poses a threat to Thailand before any dialogue can begin.

“Thailand was the first to be invaded… If they want talks, they must first comply with the basic agreements already reached.”

The prime minister stated that Cambodia must withdraw its troops and weapons, remove any encroaching groups, and clear landmines reportedly planted inside Thai territory.

His comments appeared to reference encroachment near Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district, where Cambodian communities and military activity have been reported along the border.

Anutin said Thailand remains open to negotiations, but only after Cambodia fulfils these conditions.

“Trump is on another continent, while Cambodia is our neighbour,

“If he can convince Cambodia to comply and guarantee no further aggression, then we are ready to talk.”

Donald Trump at a news conference at Trump National Golf Club on August 15, 2024 | Photo Julia Nikhinson/AP Photo

When asked about Cambodia’s move to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, Anutin said it was not his concern and reiterated that his priority was protecting Thailand’s sovereignty and national interest.

He also addressed reports of possible civilian-led unrest at the Sa Kaeo border, saying Thai security agencies are prepared and will act under the rule of law if sovereignty is violated again.

This follows Anutin’s announcement that Cambodian civilians must vacate Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district by Friday, October 10.

The order stems from a General Border Committee (GBC) agreement, which includes withdrawing troops and weapons, tackling scam networks, and improving border management between Thailand and Cambodia.

