Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok

Police arrested a man posing as a doctor for distributing crystal meth to LGBTQIA+ clients during a sting operation at a love hotel in Bangkok yesterday, October 7. The suspect allegedly offered drugs to gay couples during their sexual activities and even participated in the encounters himself.

The 39 year old suspect, Kom-anan, was known among his clients as “Doctor Golf.” He gained trust among his clients by posing as a medical professional, offering to inject crystal meth during sexual sessions.

In addition to administering the drugs, Golf also engaged in sexual activities and secretly filmed explicit videos of his clients, which he later uploaded online.

Further investigation revealed that Golf had more than 100 clients across Bangkok and frequently changed locations to avoid detection.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau launched a sting operation at around 5pm yesterday at a love hotel on Soi Pridi Banomyong 40 in Bangkok’s Watthana district.

An undercover officer, posing as a client, contacted Golf and expressed interest in purchasing drugs. Golf agreed to sell crystal meth on the condition that the officer agreed to have sex with him and another man.

The undercover officer accepted the condition but reportedly had to wait over a week for an appointment. When the appointed time arrived, the undercover officer entered the hotel room and was told to undress and wait.

About ten minutes later, Golf arrived with a syringe filled with crystal meth and instructed his associate to engage in sexual activities with the undercover officer. The officer then gave a signal to his team, which led to Golf’s arrest.

Police seized evidence from the scene and from Golf’s accommodation, including two syringes containing crystal meth, six bags holding 7.2 grammes of the drug, eight packs of Viagra, seven unused syringes, four boxes of crystal meth ready for shipment, and two mobile phones containing explicit content.

During questioning, Golf confessed to having served three previous prison sentences for theft, procuring a 16 year old girl, and drug offences. He said he had been released less than a year ago, was unemployed, and turned to drug dealing for income.

Although he initially profited from the illicit business, Golf admitted that his addiction to online gambling eventually caused his financial downfall.

Police later discovered that Golf had been staying in a room owned by a 40 year old Thai woman named Paveena, who was also arrested.

Paveena denied any involvement in the crimes, claiming she had only allowed him to stay temporarily. The landlord claimed she was preparing to leave Thailand for a new job abroad later this month.

However, investigators remained unconvinced, as evidence suggested both suspects were involved in drug possession and trafficking. The pair were taken, along with the seized evidence, to Khlong Tan Police Station for further legal proceedings.