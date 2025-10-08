Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok

Suspect becomes popular for offering crystal meth to clients during their sexual activities

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
71 2 minutes read
Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Police arrested a man posing as a doctor for distributing crystal meth to LGBTQIA+ clients during a sting operation at a love hotel in Bangkok yesterday, October 7. The suspect allegedly offered drugs to gay couples during their sexual activities and even participated in the encounters himself.

The 39 year old suspect, Kom-anan, was known among his clients as “Doctor Golf.” He gained trust among his clients by posing as a medical professional, offering to inject crystal meth during sexual sessions.

In addition to administering the drugs, Golf also engaged in sexual activities and secretly filmed explicit videos of his clients, which he later uploaded online.

Further investigation revealed that Golf had more than 100 clients across Bangkok and frequently changed locations to avoid detection.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau launched a sting operation at around 5pm yesterday at a love hotel on Soi Pridi Banomyong 40 in Bangkok’s Watthana district.

undercover police arrest fake doctor for drug dealing
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

An undercover officer, posing as a client, contacted Golf and expressed interest in purchasing drugs. Golf agreed to sell crystal meth on the condition that the officer agreed to have sex with him and another man.

The undercover officer accepted the condition but reportedly had to wait over a week for an appointment. When the appointed time arrived, the undercover officer entered the hotel room and was told to undress and wait.

Related Articles

About ten minutes later, Golf arrived with a syringe filled with crystal meth and instructed his associate to engage in sexual activities with the undercover officer. The officer then gave a signal to his team, which led to Golf’s arrest.

String operation led to arrest of fake doctor spplyin drugs to LGBTQIA+ group
Photo via ThaiRath

Police seized evidence from the scene and from Golf’s accommodation, including two syringes containing crystal meth, six bags holding 7.2 grammes of the drug, eight packs of Viagra, seven unused syringes, four boxes of crystal meth ready for shipment, and two mobile phones containing explicit content.

During questioning, Golf confessed to having served three previous prison sentences for theft, procuring a 16 year old girl, and drug offences. He said he had been released less than a year ago, was unemployed, and turned to drug dealing for income.

Although he initially profited from the illicit business, Golf admitted that his addiction to online gambling eventually caused his financial downfall.

Fake doctor arrested for offering crystal meth injection during clients' sexual encounter
Photo via Facebook/ กองบัญชาการตำรวจนครบาล – บช.น. Metropolitan Police Bureau

Police later discovered that Golf had been staying in a room owned by a 40 year old Thai woman named Paveena, who was also arrested.

Paveena denied any involvement in the crimes, claiming she had only allowed him to stay temporarily. The landlord claimed she was preparing to leave Thailand for a new job abroad later this month.

However, investigators remained unconvinced, as evidence suggested both suspects were involved in drug possession and trafficking. The pair were taken, along with the seized evidence, to Khlong Tan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Latest Thailand News
Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic

13 seconds ago
Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok

9 minutes ago
Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks

1 hour ago
Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom

2 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market

2 hours ago
Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa

2 hours ago
Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival

3 hours ago
Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction | Thaiger Phuket News

Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction

3 hours ago
Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son

3 hours ago
Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival

4 hours ago
Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin

4 hours ago
Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat

7 hours ago
Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport

7 hours ago
Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims

7 hours ago
Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang

7 hours ago
SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | Thaiger Thailand News

SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation

7 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon petition doesn&#8217;t need Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s royal pardon petition doesn’t need Cabinet approval

8 hours ago
Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment

8 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok

8 hours ago
Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour

24 hours ago
British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital

24 hours ago
Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
71 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.