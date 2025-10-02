Thailand video news Phetchabun Woman Wins 6 Million Baht in Lottery, PM Anutin Says US Shutdown Won’t Harm Thailand’s Economy

Thailand’s week brought a mix of political debate, infrastructure woes, crime busts, and human drama. A Phuket MP called for tighter visa rules to curb unruly tourists, while another Bangkok road collapse reignited concerns over aging infrastructure. PM Anutin downplayed fears of U.S. shutdown impacts on the economy, as police nabbed an Interpol fugitive in Bangkok with drugs and weapons. Meanwhile, a Koh Samui restaurant denied claims it expelled Israeli guests, a massage parlor owner accused police of assault and extortion, and marathon events were announced nationwide. The week closed on a lighter note with a Phetchabun woman winning 6 million baht in the lottery.

A Member of Parliament from Phuket, Chalermpong Saengdee, is urging the Thai government to revisit its visa-free entry policy, arguing that while it has boosted tourism, it also permits an influx of “low-quality” visitors whose behavior harms Thailand’s image. He points to problematic incidents in tourist hubs like Phuket, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai, including illegal activity and public disorder. Chalermpong says that visa-free access has made it easier for unscrupulous individuals to enter Thailand, causing social and legal stresses for local communities. He calls for stricter selection or screening measures to be put in place to preserve tourism quality and national integrity. The MP wants the incoming prime minister to reconsider current visa rules to better balance economic benefits with social stability.

A section of road in Bangkok’s Charoen Krung district caved in, prompting officials to shut down two traffic lanes while they evaluate the damage. The collapse follows a recent sinkhole near Vajira Hospital, intensifying concerns over the city’s aging infrastructure. Emergency response teams quickly secured the area and managed traffic disruption, but drivers are now being warned of delays and advised to seek alternate routes. Engineers have begun investigations into the cause, with attention to potential structural weaknesses and drainage issues. Local residents and commuters are calling for stronger preventative maintenance, arguing that patchwork fixes aren’t enough to prevent recurring incidents.

Thailand’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, dismissed concerns that the US government shutdown will adversely affect Thailand, saying trade deals with the US will proceed unaffected. He argued that the shutdown is a domestic political issue and does not nullify existing tariff agreements. While acknowledging global economic uncertainty, Anutin said Thailand is prepared to weather volatility through diversification. He emphasized that Thailand should reduce dependence on any one trading partner by seeking new markets, especially within ASEAN and emerging regions. Officials maintain confidence that Thailand’s economic plans will remain stable despite external shocks.

Bangkok authorities, collaborating with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, arrested a 40-year-old African national named Emmanuel Abbo—wanted under an Interpol warrant for international drug trafficking. The arrest occurred near Pratunam, where officers also seized small amounts of narcotics, a 9 mm pistol, two modified blank guns, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia. Abbo had overstayed a 60-day tourist visa issued in 2016 and denied ownership of the items, though drug testing returned positive. He now faces charges including drug possession, weapon offenses, visa overstay, and narcotics use. Thai authorities will coordinate with South Korean and Interpol counterparts regarding extradition and further legal proceedings.

A Turkish restaurant on Koh Samui has responded strongly to claims it expelled Israeli tourists, calling the allegations false and emphasizing that no such incident occurred in its establishment. The owner said all patrons are treated fairly regardless of nationality and that no Israeli guests were asked to leave. He denied any involvement in discriminatory acts or policies, asserting that the claims stem from misunderstanding or media misreporting. Local officials and tourism bodies are monitoring the situation to ensure clarity and fairness. The response aims to protect the restaurant’s reputation and reassure visitors.

The owner of a massage shop in Thailand has publicly accused police officers of sexual assault and extortion during an alleged encounter at her business premises. She claims that officers demanded sexual favors and coercive payments in return for avoiding legal consequences. While the shop owner admitted that her workers offered sexual services to clients, she claimed she only made money on massages while the workers kept the money for those extra services. The woman says she reported the incident to higher authorities and is seeking justice through formal legal channels. Investigators have reportedly launched inquiries into the allegations.

As the final quarter of 2025 approaches, several cities in Thailand are gearing up to host marquee marathon events appealing to both domestic and international runners. Races listed include scenic courses in Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Hua Hin, and other notable destinations, often timed to take advantage of cooler weather and festive seasons. Some events offer full marathon, half marathon, and fun run categories, catering to a range of fitness levels. Organizers emphasize safety, route support, and cultural highlights along the courses. Participants are encouraged to register early and prepare for humidity and terrain challenges.

A woman in Phetchabun province has won the lottery jackpot, claiming a prize of 6 million baht. The win was confirmed following verification and the official presentation of papers. Media coverage highlights her joy and relief following the dramatic life-changing moment. Local community members celebrated the news, noting that such large wins are rare in the region. The story has reignited interest in lottery participation and public attention to windfall stories across Thailand.