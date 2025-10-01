Anutin dismisses US shutdown fears, says Thailand secure

Thailand’s prime minister has assured the public that the US government shutdown will not affect the country, stressing that trade agreements with Washington remain secure.

At a press briefing today, October 1, at Government House, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the fallout from the US Senate’s rejection of a budget bill, which triggered America’s first shutdown in seven years.

Anutin stressed that the shutdown was a domestic political matter.

“Thailand has already negotiated tariffs with the US, and those agreements remain in place. The shutdown will not affect the deal, which will proceed as agreed.”

The prime minister acknowledged the risk of global economic volatility but argued that Thailand was well-prepared.

“Economic challenges are not new. We have faced them before, and our focus must be on finding new markets rather than relying on just one.”

When asked about recent layoffs in Phetchaburi province, Anutin said the government’s role was to ease barriers to trade and income generation.

“Obsolete regulations must be addressed. The ministers already know their responsibilities, so there is no need for special orders.”

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew echoed the prime minister’s stance, saying that while the US shutdown was a political standoff, it was unlikely to cause lasting disruption.

“The United States has its own measures, which are a political shutdown, and there will eventually be a solution. Thailand insists there will be no impact.”

Analysts have warned that prolonged instability in Washington could ripple through global markets, but Thai officials remain confident that the country’s trade and economic plans will continue smoothly, reported Matichon.

Thailand’s government has consistently promoted market diversification to reduce reliance on any single trade partner, encouraging exporters to expand into new regions, strengthen ties with ASEAN neighbours, and explore opportunities in emerging markets. Anutin reiterated that this strategy is vital for maintaining stability and resilience in uncertain times.