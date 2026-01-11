Mobile grocery scandal: woman arrested in 300 baht fraud case

Published: January 11, 2026, 4:35 PM
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The mobile grocery trade has been thrown into turmoil following the arrest of a woman accused of acting as a so-called ‘money mule,’ a case that has drawn widespread attention and concern.

The woman claims she was deceived by a vendor into scanning her face and allowing the use of her state welfare card, after being promised free groceries and 300 baht in return. Instead of receiving the benefits she was told about, she later found herself facing serious criminal charges.

Yesterday, on January 10, Police Major General Pattanask Sakbupphasuwan ordered Police Colonel Jetanipat Siriwat and Police Lieutenant Ruangwit Duangjinda to carry out the arrest of a 31 year old Sasiphat, whose surname has been withheld.

The arrest was made under a warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court, number 1036/2568, dated July 22, 2025. She was apprehended in front of a warehouse located in the Khlong Si subdistrict of Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province.

Sasiphat is accused of collaborative fraud against the public, fraudulently entering false information into a computer system, and supporting fraudulent activities against the public.

Picture courtesy of jcomp, Freepik

Investigators allege that she opened a bank account that was later used by a criminal network to defraud people interested in purchasing second-hand motorcycles through a Facebook page.

Victims were persuaded to transfer deposit payments into the account registered under her name.

After transferring the money, victims reportedly lost all contact with the Facebook page operator. As complaints accumulated, authorities traced the transactions back to Sasiphat, leading to her arrest. During questioning, she insisted that she had also been misled.

She stated that earlier in 2025, a mobile food vendor, commonly known as a ‘rot phumphuang,’ convinced her to scan her face while she was using her welfare card. The vendor allegedly claimed the scan was required to verify her identity in order to receive free meals and an additional cash incentive.

Trusting this explanation, she agreed, maintaining that she had never knowingly opened a bank account for criminal use.

Following her arrest, Sasiphat was taken to Chorakhe Noi police station for further legal proceedings, according to reports by KhaoSod.

