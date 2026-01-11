Pheu Thai aims to transform Chiang Mai into inclusive growth model city

Pheu Thai has introduced policies to transform Chiang Mai into a model city for inclusive growth, integrating creative industries, cluster tourism, diversity, and educational reform.

Prime ministerial candidates Yodchanan Wongsawat and Suriya Jungrungreangkit from the Pheu Thai Party visited Chiang Mai on Saturday. They conducted a public forum to gather opinions from the LGBTQIA+ community, creative workers, cultural professionals, and the business sector.

The discussions focused on establishing Chiang Mai as a model city that embraces diversity while stimulating economic growth through creativity.

Proposed policies included government support for ‘small players’ in the arts and cultural sectors, expanding digital opportunities and e-sports, enhancing equality and human rights, especially for the LGBTQIA+ community, and addressing financial debts and economic difficulties.

Yodchanan expressed his vision of developing Chiang Mai under a ‘cluster tourism’ model.

This approach would interconnect tourism destinations, acknowledging that visitors to Chiang Mai appreciate the broader environment and experiences rather than just single landmarks.

‘The true charm of Chiang Mai may lie in a small café that can tell a deep story, or in the journey before reaching some main destinations like Doi Inthanon,’ Yodchanan mentioned.

He further explained the need for support for content creators and small entrepreneurs, suggesting the government should act as a ‘talent scout,’ identifying young individuals or students with promising ideas and projects, and then providing funding to create jobs and new opportunities.

This strategy aims to shift Thailand’s tourism towards ‘high-value services,’ generating more sustainable income.

On diversity and equality, Yodchanan asserted that these issues are universal, affecting not only the LGBTQIA+ community but also Muslims, Christians, and others who may face misunderstanding or unequal treatment.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing the ‘fundamental of life’ and the inherent value of human dignity, which naturally fosters mutual respect.

Yodchanan also connected these principles to education reform, proposing the creation of ‘city heroes’ as role models for students.

He argued that effective learning must begin with emotion before logic, by inspiring children through real-life examples.

He added that universities and schools should transform into flexible ‘incubators’ that nurture young people’s dreams and develop talent aligned with the future creative economy, as reported by Bangkok Post.