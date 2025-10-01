Thai massage shop owner accuses police of rape and extortion

A massage shop owner in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan accused police officers of raping one of her Laotian employees and extorting money from her.

The shop owner, 40 year old Aom, appeared on Channel 3’s Hone Krasae news programme on September 30, following her corruption allegations against a deputy superintendent and his subordinates.

Aom explained that she had been operating her massage shop for about two years. The business focused on massage services to promote health, but she admitted that some masseuses offered sexual services to customers who requested them.

She insisted that she only earned income from the massage service fees, while the masseuses kept the money from sexual services for themselves.

The shop owner also admitted that some of the masseuses were Laotian nationals without work permits. She claimed she did not know that foreigners required work permits, believing a passport was sufficient.

Aom recounted a police raid in 2023, during which officers took her and her employees to a police station and demanded 50,000 baht in exchange for allowing the business to continue operating.

When she refused, explaining she did not have that amount, the police returned her and the employees to the shop but did not leave immediately. Instead, the deputy superintendent and more than ten other officers reportedly drank six bottles of beer at the premises and left without paying.

Aom later learned from a Laotian employee that the deputy superintendent forced her to have sex on the day, threatening arrest for illegal work if she refused. The woman resigned soon afterwards, fearing further sexual assault.

According to Aom, the police officers continued to extort her for years, demanding she pay for their meals, alcohol, and other expenses, under threat of legal consequences.

She eventually decided to close the massage shop and convert it into a restaurant. However, Aom claimed she was then targeted by a local journalist, who allegedly boasted of close ties to senior police.

The journalist demanded 6,000 baht a month from her, but when she refused, he allegedly fabricated negative reports to damage her restaurant’s reputation.

Faced pressure from both law enforcement and a local journalist, Aom took her case to the media. During the broadcast, the accused police officer refused to speak to the programme host. The case is now under investigation.