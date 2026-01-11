Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old’s knife attack kills two

Domestic quarrel turns fatal as teenager attacks family and neighbours

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 11, 2026, 10:12 AM
287 2 minutes read
Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old’s knife attack kills two | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred yesterday, on January 10 at 6pm in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, where a 19 year old attacked his family and neighbours with a knife, resulting in two deaths and one serious injury.

The altercation reportedly started over a disagreement about cooking rice.

Upon receiving the report, Police Lieutenant Thitikorn Julawanit, Deputy Inspector at Bang Pa-in district police station, along with investigative officers and rescue personnel, promptly arrived at the scene, a dormitory located in Mueang Bang Krasan, Bang Pa-in district.

They found three injured individuals. One was a 72 year old woman, Pusadee, who was found slumped against a wall near her room with stab wounds to her neck and torso. Another, 66 year old woman, Renu, was discovered unconscious outside her room; both women later died from their injuries.

The third victim was a 20 year old man named Terdsak, who was seriously injured inside another room. Due to the presence of the assailant, the emergency services were initially unable to assist the victims.

The police eventually managed to negotiate and apprehend the suspect, Sirimongkol, who is the younger brother of Terdsak. The suspect’s father, 56 year old Wira, explained that Sirimongkol, the youngest son, was alone with his older brother when the incident erupted.

Wira speculated that a frequent quarrel between the siblings over cooking rice might have escalated. He noted that Sirimongkol had a history of drug use, including marijuana and other substances, and often displayed erratic behaviour, suggesting a possible psychotic episode during the attack.

Related Articles

Neighbour Songkran, also aged 56, recalled hearing a commotion and calls for help while inside his room. Upon investigation, he saw Sirimongkol attacking Renu with a knife.

Songkran intervened, causing the suspect to retreat to his room. Songkran followed and found Wira attempting to discipline Sirimongkol. Songkran advised Wira against further confrontation due to Sirimongkol’s unstable state.

Songkran also assisted Pusadee, who was bleeding heavily, before emergency services arrived.

Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old's knife attack kills two | News by Thaiger
Image credit to Adobe Stock

Another witness, 46 year old In, Pusadee’s nephew, recounted being alerted by residents about the attack. He rushed to the scene, finding Pusadee covered in blood.

He swiftly took her to the hospital but learned later that the suspect had initially attacked his brother before targeting Pusadee, who was sweeping outside the dormitory, and then Renu.

Police Colonel Phiphop Naputra from Bang Pa-in district police station stated that the suspect remained in the room post-attack with the weapon. After being detained and questioned, Sirimongkol provided incoherent statements.

The police intend to charge him with intentional murder and attempted murder. The initial cause is suspected to be a dispute with his brother, but it is acknowledged that Sirimongkol has a history of mental health issues.

Legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the law, according to KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourists warned: Monkey bites pose rabies risk in Phuket

5 seconds ago
Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old&#8217;s knife attack kills two | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old’s knife attack kills two

2 hours ago
Pattaya alley disputes distress cancer patient&#8217;s family | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya alley disputes distress cancer patient’s family

2 hours ago
Thai woman alleges forced labour after scam led her to Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman alleges forced labour after scam led her to Cambodia

17 hours ago
Border traders delay investment amid fears of renewed clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Border traders delay investment amid fears of renewed clashes

17 hours ago
Children’s Day military displays draw crowds nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Children’s Day military displays draw crowds nationwide

18 hours ago
Professor arrested after meth use and illegal firearms found in abandoned house | Thaiger Thailand News

Professor arrested after meth use and illegal firearms found in abandoned house

19 hours ago
Taxi robbery suspect arrested after knife attack under bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi robbery suspect arrested after knife attack under bridge

20 hours ago
Retail tycoon dies after Mercedes crashes and caused blackout | Thaiger Thailand News

Retail tycoon dies after Mercedes crashes and caused blackout

20 hours ago
Police arrest 15 motorcycle gang members in Surin crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Police arrest 15 motorcycle gang members in Surin crackdown

21 hours ago
Motorcycle theft suspect arrested within one hour after CCTV tracking | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle theft suspect arrested within one hour after CCTV tracking

21 hours ago
100-billion-baht &#8216;Disneyland Thailand&#8217; proposal adopts Tokyo business blueprint | Thaiger Bangkok News

100-billion-baht ‘Disneyland Thailand’ proposal adopts Tokyo business blueprint

1 day ago
Brother arrested after bridge death video reveals homicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Brother arrested after bridge death video reveals homicide

1 day ago
Nine landmines found during border clearance in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

Nine landmines found during border clearance in Surin

1 day ago
NocNoc to shut down platform in Thailand by May 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

NocNoc to shut down platform in Thailand by May 2026

2 days ago
Russian extortion suspect caught relaxing at Koh Samui luxury hotel | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian extortion suspect caught relaxing at Koh Samui luxury hotel

2 days ago
Thai forces intercept 37 Cambodian migrants hidden in truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai forces intercept 37 Cambodian migrants hidden in truck

2 days ago
Foreign motorcyclist clashes with Thai rider during traffic jam | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist clashes with Thai rider during traffic jam

2 days ago
RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries | Thaiger Thailand News

RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries

2 days ago
Nationwide alcohol ban enforced for SAO elections starting Saturday | Thaiger Hot News

Nationwide alcohol ban enforced for SAO elections starting Saturday

2 days ago
Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang | Thaiger Thailand News

Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang

2 days ago
Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured

2 days ago
Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi

2 days ago
Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment

2 days ago
Looking for Children&#8217;s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here&#8217;s where to go | Thaiger Things To Do

Looking for Children’s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here’s where to go

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 11, 2026, 10:12 AM
287 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.