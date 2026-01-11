Ayutthaya family tragedy: 19-year-old’s knife attack kills two

A tragic incident occurred yesterday, on January 10 at 6pm in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, where a 19 year old attacked his family and neighbours with a knife, resulting in two deaths and one serious injury.

The altercation reportedly started over a disagreement about cooking rice.

Upon receiving the report, Police Lieutenant Thitikorn Julawanit, Deputy Inspector at Bang Pa-in district police station, along with investigative officers and rescue personnel, promptly arrived at the scene, a dormitory located in Mueang Bang Krasan, Bang Pa-in district.

They found three injured individuals. One was a 72 year old woman, Pusadee, who was found slumped against a wall near her room with stab wounds to her neck and torso. Another, 66 year old woman, Renu, was discovered unconscious outside her room; both women later died from their injuries.

The third victim was a 20 year old man named Terdsak, who was seriously injured inside another room. Due to the presence of the assailant, the emergency services were initially unable to assist the victims.

The police eventually managed to negotiate and apprehend the suspect, Sirimongkol, who is the younger brother of Terdsak. The suspect’s father, 56 year old Wira, explained that Sirimongkol, the youngest son, was alone with his older brother when the incident erupted.

Wira speculated that a frequent quarrel between the siblings over cooking rice might have escalated. He noted that Sirimongkol had a history of drug use, including marijuana and other substances, and often displayed erratic behaviour, suggesting a possible psychotic episode during the attack.

Neighbour Songkran, also aged 56, recalled hearing a commotion and calls for help while inside his room. Upon investigation, he saw Sirimongkol attacking Renu with a knife.

Songkran intervened, causing the suspect to retreat to his room. Songkran followed and found Wira attempting to discipline Sirimongkol. Songkran advised Wira against further confrontation due to Sirimongkol’s unstable state.

Songkran also assisted Pusadee, who was bleeding heavily, before emergency services arrived.

Another witness, 46 year old In, Pusadee’s nephew, recounted being alerted by residents about the attack. He rushed to the scene, finding Pusadee covered in blood.

He swiftly took her to the hospital but learned later that the suspect had initially attacked his brother before targeting Pusadee, who was sweeping outside the dormitory, and then Renu.

Police Colonel Phiphop Naputra from Bang Pa-in district police station stated that the suspect remained in the room post-attack with the weapon. After being detained and questioned, Sirimongkol provided incoherent statements.

The police intend to charge him with intentional murder and attempted murder. The initial cause is suspected to be a dispute with his brother, but it is acknowledged that Sirimongkol has a history of mental health issues.

Legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the law, according to KhaoSod.