Thailand mourns public health pioneer Dr Prawase Wasi’s passing at 93

Public health pioneer and advocate for equitable reform leaves lasting national legacy

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Published: January 11, 2026, 12:24 PM
Photo courtesy of Thairath

Thailand mourns the loss of Dr Prawase Wasi, a distinguished public health scholar and civil society leader, who passed away peacefully at his Bangkok residence on Saturday night at the age of 93. His passing was confirmed at 8.53pm.

Dr Prawase, an honorary fellow of the Royal Society of Thailand, was revered as a senior figure in Thai civil society. His influence spanned public health, education reform, social development, and civic politics.

For decades, he advocated for a ‘healthy society’ and bottom-up structural reform, shaping national policies and inspiring numerous reformers.

Dr Prawase held a PhD in haematology from the University of Colorado and another in genetics from the University of London. As a pioneering researcher, he identified crucial genetic mechanisms of thalassaemia, contributing significantly to treatment and prevention efforts across Thailand.

Beyond his academic achievements, he played a vital role in establishing Thailand’s modern public health framework.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

He was instrumental in founding several organisations that continue to guide national health policy, including the National Health Commission Office, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), the Healthcare Accreditation Institute, and the National Institute for Emergency Medicine.

A strong advocate for rural doctors and community-based healthcare, he emphasised equity and empowerment as cornerstones of national development.

The Thai Post online announced that funeral rites will commence at Wat Makut Kasattriyaram on January 12. His family and associated organisations will provide further details in due time.

Dr Prawase’s death is mourned across the nation, as many remember him as a scholar dedicated to bridging the gap between knowledge, morality, and the public.

His numerous honours include the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Government Service, Thailand’s Distinguished Scientist Award, the National Outstanding Person Award (Medicine), the National Outstanding Scientist Award (Medical Science), the WHO ‘Tobacco or Health’ Medal, and Unesco’s Comenius Medal, according to Bangkok Post.

