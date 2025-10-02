Phuket’s new governor vows to fix traffic and boost tourism

Leader outlines bold vision to solve long-standing challenges

October 2, 2025
97 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket’s newly appointed governor took office, pledging to tackle traffic, infrastructure and sustainable development to improve life for residents and tourists.

Phuket officially welcomed its new governor, Saransak Srikruanetra, who took office yesterday, October 1, with a promise to tackle the island’s most pressing problems head-on. The 57 year old Udon Thani native pledged to focus on infrastructure, traffic congestion, sustainable development, and improving the quality of life for both locals and tourists.

Speaking on his first day in office, Governor Saransak acknowledged the challenges of governing a world-renowned tourist destination but said he was committed to delivering results.

“While Phuket brings great value to Thailand, development efforts often fail to meet the expectations of residents or match the standards of a world-class destination.”

Before officially starting work, Governor Saransak began his day by paying respects at the Phuket City Pillar Shrine, Heroines Monuments in Thalang, and Wat Chaiyathararam (Wat Chalong), concluding with ceremonies at both the Old and New Provincial Halls. He was accompanied throughout by his wife, Ruedeewan Srikruanetra, who now serves as President of the Phuket Red Cross Society.

With over 29 years in government service, including posts as Vice Governor of Udon Thani and Inspector General at the Ministry of Interior, Saransak brings extensive administrative experience. He also served as Deputy Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration before being appointed to lead Phuket.

He emphasised his support for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s 7 Pillars policy, which aims to stimulate the economy, lower living costs, tackle crime, support small businesses, and boost tourism.

High on his agenda is resolving the island’s notorious traffic congestion. He aims to launch a modern public transport system, advance a long-delayed water transport project, and utilise Big Data to improve traffic flow and safety, reported The Phuket News.

“I am ready to work with local agencies, communities, and the private sector to push Phuket forward.”

Saransak also reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring Phuket remains safe, prosperous, and globally competitive. His arrival has been met with optimism, as provincial leaders and community members gathered to welcome him, hoping his leadership will bring meaningful change to the island.

