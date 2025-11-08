UK lifts travel warning as Trat tourism gears up for rebound

The United Kingdom has officially lifted its travel advisory against non-essential travel to Trat, a move welcomed by local tourism operators hoping to revive bookings ahead of peak season.

Wichit Sukrasuyanon, president of the Trat Tourism Association, confirmed that the change has already led to a noticeable boost in bookings, especially from European markets. He said average hotel occupancy rates are expected to climb to between 80% and 90% from this month through March 2026.

European travellers, particularly from the UK, appear largely unfazed by recent border tensions, reassured that popular island destinations like Koh Chang, Koh Kut, and Koh Mak remain unaffected by the conflict.

“Roughly 60% of room nights are being booked by foreign tourists, mainly Europeans, while Thai travellers make up the remaining 40%.”

He noted, however, that the Chinese market has slumped, now accounting for just 10% of bookings, down from nearly 50%, due to ongoing safety concerns. Russian arrivals have also softened.

On the domestic front, travel to Trat is improving thanks to the Khon La Khrueng co-payment programme. Although it doesn’t cover hotel stays directly, the scheme encourages local spending and supports tourism-related businesses. Wichit praised it as more effective than the recently concluded hotel-specific subsidy scheme.

Still, not all government efforts are being applauded. Wichit expressed concerns about the Check-in Fin Wow: East X Northeast initiative, which aims to promote seven Thai-Cambodian border provinces through subsidised overnight tour packages. He argued the programme does not reflect current travel preferences, as most locals now favour independent travel over group tours.

He suggested that the government should instead encourage state agencies to take cross-provincial trips using tour companies to generate more sustainable support.

Maintaining peace along the border remains vital to preserve the momentum of foreign arrivals.

According to Korakot Opas, director of the TAT’s Trat office, there are 11,903 hotel rooms available for the current High Season. While domestic tourists average three-day stays, international guests tend to stay seven days. The province must earn 6.5 billion baht in the final quarter to meet its 2025 tourism revenue target, reported Bangkok Post.

So far, 1.28 million Thai visitors have generated 10 billion baht, but foreign arrivals still lag at just 268,456, far short of last year’s 419,630.