Bangkok climbs ‘World’s Best Cities’ list, eyes top 20

A new global report has ranked Bangkok among the world’s top cities, highlighting its growing appeal for tourism, investment, and long-term urban potential.

Bangkok is stepping further into the global spotlight after being ranked 22nd in the World’s Best Cities for 2026 report, a notable jump from 32nd place last year. The prestigious index, released by Resonance Consultancy during the World Travel Market in London, highlights the Thai capital’s growing global appeal.

Compiled through an in-depth analysis of hard data and public opinion from over 21,000 people in 30 countries, the report evaluates cities based on three pillars: Livability, Lovability, and Prosperity. New criteria this year include climate resilience, mobility, and global perception, recognising cities ready for future challenges.

London clinched the top spot for the 11th year, followed by New York and Paris. Bangkok’s rise is driven by its cultural identity, world-renowned cuisine, warm hospitality, and post-pandemic tourism rebound. The report also forecasts over 50% growth in leisure arrivals for the city over the next five years.

While praised for its charm and economic potential, the report identifies areas for improvement if Bangkok wants to break into the Top 20. These include expanding public transit between urban and suburban zones, improving air quality, and upgrading digital infrastructure to meet sustainability targets, according to The Nation.

The Thai capital is currently outperforming many regional peers in terms of tourism and economic momentum, with Resonance calling it a “City of Potential.” Bangkok is seen as more than just a tourist destination; it is emerging as a serious contender in the race to become a hub for innovation, connectivity, and sustainable urban growth.

The United States leads the global list with 19 cities in the Top 100, followed by Germany and China. Asia-Pacific cities, particularly Bangkok, are gaining traction due to rapid recovery in tourism and improved quality of life post-Covid.