Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips

Phuket’s boat taxi project, aimed at easing traffic for tourists and locals, has been delayed, pushing back the start of its much-anticipated trial run.

The pilot run of Phuket’s boat taxi service, a project touted as a game-changer for the island’s notorious traffic problems, has been pushed back to mid-December. The trial, originally scheduled to launch earlier, will now take place from December 15 to 30, according to Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanet.

The service will initially run along Phuket’s bustling west coast, connecting Nai Yang Beach, near Phuket International Airport, to Patong Beach. Long-term plans envision a full network of 14 stops at major tourist hotspots, including Bang Tao, Kamala, Karon, Kata, and Nai Harn beaches.

Temporary floating piers are being set up at key locations, following approval from a transport and logistics working group. Talks are also underway to finalise licensing rules for passenger boats on the route.

“This boat taxi system offers a vital alternative to our congested roads,” said Governor Saransak.

“If we cannot accommodate visitors efficiently, repeat tourism will inevitably decline. But by improving connectivity and travel convenience, we can enhance visitors’ experiences and encourage them to return.”

He also stressed the importance of evaluating the project’s long-term viability.

“If the risks outweigh the benefits, whether for tourists, operators, or the environment, we must be ready to discontinue it.”

The governor said that major road developments such as expansions and expressways remain years away.

During the trial period, the Phuket Urban Development Alliance, in collaboration with an academic institution and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, will assess the project’s safety, efficiency, and compliance. Data collected will inform decisions about whether the service will be implemented permanently.

The full route spans approximately 16 nautical miles, or 31 kilometres, with each journey expected to take around 40 minutes. Private sector partners are currently supplying temporary facilities, while the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning is finalising provisional pier designs, according to Bangkok Post.

If successful, the boat taxi could significantly reduce road congestion, giving tourists and locals a quicker, more scenic travel option around the island.