Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips

Island officials cite planning and safety reviews for postponed launch

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 8, 2025, 10:59 AM
76 1 minute read
Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Phuket’s boat taxi project, aimed at easing traffic for tourists and locals, has been delayed, pushing back the start of its much-anticipated trial run.

The pilot run of Phuket’s boat taxi service, a project touted as a game-changer for the island’s notorious traffic problems, has been pushed back to mid-December. The trial, originally scheduled to launch earlier, will now take place from December 15 to 30, according to Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanet.

The service will initially run along Phuket’s bustling west coast, connecting Nai Yang Beach, near Phuket International Airport, to Patong Beach. Long-term plans envision a full network of 14 stops at major tourist hotspots, including Bang Tao, Kamala, Karon, Kata, and Nai Harn beaches.

Temporary floating piers are being set up at key locations, following approval from a transport and logistics working group. Talks are also underway to finalise licensing rules for passenger boats on the route.

Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips | News by Thaiger
Photo of Nai Yang Beach courtesy of Thailand Magazine

“This boat taxi system offers a vital alternative to our congested roads,” said Governor Saransak.

“If we cannot accommodate visitors efficiently, repeat tourism will inevitably decline. But by improving connectivity and travel convenience, we can enhance visitors’ experiences and encourage them to return.”

He also stressed the importance of evaluating the project’s long-term viability.

Related Articles

“If the risks outweigh the benefits, whether for tourists, operators, or the environment, we must be ready to discontinue it.”

The governor said that major road developments such as expansions and expressways remain years away.

Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips | News by Thaiger
Photo of Nai Harn Beach courtesy of Expedia

During the trial period, the Phuket Urban Development Alliance, in collaboration with an academic institution and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, will assess the project’s safety, efficiency, and compliance. Data collected will inform decisions about whether the service will be implemented permanently.

The full route spans approximately 16 nautical miles, or 31 kilometres, with each journey expected to take around 40 minutes. Private sector partners are currently supplying temporary facilities, while the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning is finalising provisional pier designs, according to Bangkok Post.

If successful, the boat taxi could significantly reduce road congestion, giving tourists and locals a quicker, more scenic travel option around the island.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya preps for 5 billion baht Tomorrowland 2026 fest | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya preps for 5 billion baht Tomorrowland 2026 fest

2 seconds ago
Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips

15 minutes ago
Teen lured and beaten in Pattaya alley after online setup | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen lured and beaten in Pattaya alley after online setup

38 minutes ago
Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop

52 minutes ago
School bus overturns in northern Thailand, students injured | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

School bus overturns in northern Thailand, students injured

1 hour ago
Power outages to hit 33 areas across Greater Bangkok today | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power outages to hit 33 areas across Greater Bangkok today

2 hours ago
Tropical storm Kalmaegi batters Thailand with heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Tropical storm Kalmaegi batters Thailand with heavy rain

2 hours ago
Thai charter reform at risk as border tensions take focus | Thaiger Politics News

Thai charter reform at risk as border tensions take focus

18 hours ago
Thai man saves 5 year old girl from drowning and uncovers family abuse | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man saves 5 year old girl from drowning and uncovers family abuse

18 hours ago
Boyfriend vanishes after woman found dead in Bangkok room | Thaiger Bangkok News

Boyfriend vanishes after woman found dead in Bangkok room

19 hours ago
Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel

19 hours ago
Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket

19 hours ago
Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport

20 hours ago
Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam

20 hours ago
Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht

20 hours ago
Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market | Thaiger Phuket News

Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market

21 hours ago
Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon

21 hours ago
Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured

21 hours ago
Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | Thaiger Politics News

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife

21 hours ago
PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy

22 hours ago
Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan | Thaiger Crime News

Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan

23 hours ago
Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate

24 hours ago
Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri

24 hours ago
UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark | Thaiger Thailand News

UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark

1 day ago
Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 8, 2025, 10:59 AM
76 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.