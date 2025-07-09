Teen stabs 12 year old in Pattaya over social media feud

Shocking schoolyard clash sparks concern over rising youth violence

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A 16 year old boy engaged in a physical altercation with a 12 year old student in Pattaya, Chon Buri, resulting in the younger boy being stabbed.

The incident, which took place at 5pm on July 5 at an old market parking lot, was reportedly triggered by a social media post about a girl.

The victim, 12 year old Chef, a student in Mathayom 1 (equivalent to Grade 7), was severely injured after being stabbed on the left side of his torso. The knife penetrated his internal organs, causing serious harm. Despite a police report being filed, the case has yet to make progress.

A friend of the injured boy explained that the dispute started with a mock post about a girl, leading to a challenge between 16 year old Mon and 12 year old Toon. Toon, due to his smaller size, did not fight, prompting Chef to step in on his behalf.

Mon lost the fight and the two appeared to reconcile and were resting when Mon briefly left. He returned on a motorbike and, taking advantage of a lapse in attention, stabbed Chef before fleeing the scene.

Friends quickly transported the injured boy to a nearby clinic, where a doctor advised that he be taken to a hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Chef was initially treated at Pattaya Padma Khun Hospital before being transferred to Chon Buri Hospital as his condition was critical, with injuries affecting his stomach, lungs, and major blood vessels.

Chef’s aunt expressed concern about receiving justice, fearing that the perpetrator’s family might have influence in the area, reported KhaoSod.

So far, she stated, the family has not been contacted or shown accountability, despite the deliberate nature of the assault. The police are currently collecting evidence and pursuing the case in accordance with legal procedures.

