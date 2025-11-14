Pattaya powers up for tourist surge with smart city centre

Pattaya has launched a new city control centre and hotline to boost safety and digital services as it prepares for a surge in tourists and major year-end events.

A high-tech City Command and Response (CCR) centre and dedicated hotline have been launched to manage the expected influx of tourists and athletes for Pattaya’s busy year-end events.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said that over 20 million tourists visited Chon Buri and Pattaya between January and September this year. That number is expected to spike further over the next two months as the city prepares to host major events and festivals, including its new year countdown celebrations.

“This will generate significant economic activity through the end of the year, driven by the growth of festival and event tourism. Last year’s countdown event alone generated more than 5 billion baht in revenue.”

To prepare for the surge, the city has enhanced its urban systems across the board, including upgraded public health infrastructure, traffic management, and real-time safety monitoring.

The new CCR centre serves as the city’s digital nerve centre, integrating data from across departments to respond swiftly to any situation, from medical emergencies to public disturbances. The dedicated hotline, linked directly to the centre, gives residents and tourists an easy way to report issues or request assistance.

Poramet said that these developments aim not only to ensure the smooth running of the city’s major events, but to enhance visitor confidence and international reputation, reported The Nation.

Pattaya’s broader city plan includes continued investment in smart infrastructure and eco-friendly systems, positioning the coastal hotspot as a model for urban innovation in Thailand.

Last month, the 24-hour Pattaya Contact Centre 1337 was introduced, a hotline designed to handle complaints, provide updates, and offer emergency assistance to both residents and tourists. In fiscal year 2024 alone, the centre responded to 257,869 calls, reflecting increasing trust in the city’s service capabilities.