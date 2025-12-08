Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buri Ram

Cambodian troops fired BM-21 rockets into a civilian area in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram province, this morning, December 8.

Tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border continued to escalate as the Royal Thai Army reported another attack via its official Facebook page, Second Army Area.

The report stated…

“URGENT! On 8 December 2025 at 08.30 AM, Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rockets toward Thai civilian areas at Ban Sai Tho 10, Ban Kruat District, Buri Ram Province. No reports of injuries or casualties at this time. The 2nd Army Area will fully protect Thai people and national sovereignty.”

Earlier this morning, fighting broke out in multiple areas. Major General Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed that Cambodian soldiers opened fire at around 5.05am in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province. They used small arms and indirect fire weapons.

Thai troops responded immediately using small arms and indirect fire weapons, following the military’s rules of engagement.

At approximately 7am, another clash erupted in the Chong Bok area of the same district. Cambodian forces launched supporting fire attacks, killing one Thai soldier and injuring four others.

In related news, a powerful explosion near Sa Kaeo’s Nong Ya Kaeo checkpoint triggered panic and evacuations along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Residents on both sides rushed into bunkers amid fears of escalating violence. Thai military units confirmed they heard a single blast with no follow-up gunfire and stressed that the incident originated inside Cambodian territory.

Sources from the First Army Area and the Burapha Task Force firmly denied any involvement by Thai forces, refuting reports claiming otherwise. They added that CCTV and audio evidence will be released to show the exact origin and direction of the explosion, which involved a military-grade weapon not used by Thai troops.

Cambodian reports point to several injuries and possibly a fatality. Thai authorities said the region remains on high alert but urged the public to remain calm.