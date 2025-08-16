High-speed racing crash on expressway causes hefty pile up

Street racers flee scene after causing a multi-vehicle collision on Udon Ratthaya expressway

One of the offending street racing vehicles | Photo via KhaoSod

In the early hours of today, August 16, an incident involving high-speed racing led to a collision on the Udon Ratthaya expressway, resulting in damage to approximately ten vehicles.

The accident occurred at around 1.30am on the expressway in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province. The crash, captured by a dashcam, showed several cars racing, then crashing, leading to a multi-vehicle pile-up.

The scene of the accident was a two-lane expressway above Mueang Thong Thani, where multiple cars were severely damaged, with debris and oil spills littered across the road. Traffic police and rescue services were mobilised to clear the damaged vehicles and clean the road. The process took approximately three hours to complete.

Among the damaged vehicles were a white BMW with front and rear damage, a white Honda with broken front and rear, a grey BMW with a detached rear bumper, and a white Honda Civic with extensive damage, including a shattered windshield.

Two cars damaged by street racers crashing | Photo via KhaoSod

Other vehicles affected included an orange Toyota with no registration plates, a black Toyota Alphard van, and additional white Honda Civics with varying degrees of damage. Two more cars had already been towed away before the detailed assessment.

Dashcam footage from one of the involved vehicles documented the incident at 12.59am, showing three white cars racing at high speed. A grey BMW, attempting to change lanes to avoid a collision, was struck from behind by one of the white cars in the right lane. This caused the BMW to lose control and block the left lane, resulting in further collisions.

The driver of the grey BMW recounted that he tried to avoid the rapidly approaching car by shifting to the left. However, before he could change lanes, he was hit from behind, causing his car to veer into another vehicle.

The offending cars were modified racing vehicles without license plates, and they fled the scene post-accident. The grey BMW driver and his female companion, who suffered a head injury, were taken to the hospital by rescue services.

One of the offending street racing vehicles | Photo via KhaoSod

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident, with interviews of the ten drivers involved and examination of CCTV footage underway. Should evidence of illegal racing be found, additional charges will be filed, potentially leading to vehicle confiscation by court order, reported KhaoSod.

