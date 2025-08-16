Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth

Police operation busts drug network in Lam Luk Ka district

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner27 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 16, 2025
84 1 minute read
Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Yesterday, August 15, police in Pathum Thani arrested three individuals for possessing nearly 500 kilogrammes of crystal meth. The arrest took place in a three-storey commercial building in Lam Luk Ka district, where the drugs were hidden.

Prior investigations by the Sai Mai Police Station revealed that 27 year old Anawin, also known as ‘Win Chon Buri’, was suspected of concealing crystal meth in a rented house on Nimmitmai Road. It was discovered that he would transport the drugs at night to distribute to clients.

Based on this information, the police coordinated with the Narcotics Suppression Bureau to plan a covert operation.

Yesterday at approximately 6am, police observed a car and a covered pickup truck arriving at the location. The officers approached and identified 20 year old Thanapat and 20 year old Peeratras as the drivers.

A search of the premises revealed a large quantity of crystal meth, concealed in numerous black bags, each weighing approximately 1 kilogramme. In total, 422 packages, equating to 422 kilogrammes, were confiscated.

Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth | News by Thaiger
Seized crystal meth | Photo via KhaoSod

Thanapat admitted to being hired to transport the drugs to clients and mentioned that after completing the delivery, someone else would guide them to the next destination. Shortly after, Anawin arrived in a white car.

Upon questioning, he confirmed his identity and confessed that he was there to ensure the safe transport of the drugs to the subsequent location, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

The police detained all three individuals and seized the evidence. They plan to proceed with further legal action and continue their investigations into the drug network.

Meanwhile, in Phuket, officials have arrested two suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of 10,000 methamphetamine pills on August 7. The arrest was part of an operation aimed at dismantling drug networks in Kathu, dubbed the No Drugs, No Dealers campaign.

Both face charges of joint possession of Category 1 narcotics, attempted illegal distribution, and illegal drug use.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching Ottawa Convention with landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand accuses Cambodia of breaching Ottawa Convention with landmines

55 seconds ago
Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth

27 minutes ago
Thailand allows drone operations from August 16 to 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand allows drone operations from August 16 to 31

57 minutes ago
Two Thai police officers arrested in major drug network crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Thai police officers arrested in major drug network crackdown

1 hour ago
People&#8217;s Party opposes 2026 budget bill over economic concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party opposes 2026 budget bill over economic concerns

2 hours ago
AirAsia flight lands at Gimpo due to turbulence, not error (update) | Thaiger Aviation News

AirAsia flight lands at Gimpo due to turbulence, not error (update)

2 hours ago
Heavy rain alert in Thailand: 80% of regions under threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain alert in Thailand: 80% of regions under threat

2 hours ago
Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn defends negotiation strategy in leaked conversation

19 hours ago
3 teenagers arrested for burning disabled dog in Lampang temple | Thaiger Thailand News

3 teenagers arrested for burning disabled dog in Lampang temple

19 hours ago
Udon Thani lottery thief returns stolen tickets and begs for forgiveness | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani lottery thief returns stolen tickets and begs for forgiveness

20 hours ago
Phuket bar raid uncovers underage trafficking, three arrested | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bar raid uncovers underage trafficking, three arrested

20 hours ago
Phuket district chief addresses viral altercation over rental motorcycle dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket district chief addresses viral altercation over rental motorcycle dispute

21 hours ago
Kristian Petersen appointed as General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Kristian Petersen appointed as General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

21 hours ago
AirAsia flight lands at wrong airport in South Korea, passengers confused | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia flight lands at wrong airport in South Korea, passengers confused

21 hours ago
Thai man’s calm response to snack theft goes viral on TikTok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s calm response to snack theft goes viral on TikTok

22 hours ago
Thai soldier allegedly commits suicide after shooting 2 civilians in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier allegedly commits suicide after shooting 2 civilians in Surin

22 hours ago
MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market | Thaiger Thailand News

MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market

23 hours ago
Thailand tourism faces slowdown amid Vietnam, South Korea competition | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism faces slowdown amid Vietnam, South Korea competition

24 hours ago
British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman

24 hours ago
Thai man commits suicide on girlfriend&#8217;s video call after being rejected by ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide on girlfriend’s video call after being rejected by ex-wife

1 day ago
Phuket seeks special status to tackle infrastructure woes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket seeks special status to tackle infrastructure woes

1 day ago
Senate proposes aid reduction for Cambodian students | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate proposes aid reduction for Cambodian students

1 day ago
Thief in delivery uniform escapes with over 8 million baht in gold | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief in delivery uniform escapes with over 8 million baht in gold

1 day ago
Armed Thai soldier opens fire on civilians in Surin, injuring 2 victims | Thaiger Crime News

Armed Thai soldier opens fire on civilians in Surin, injuring 2 victims

1 day ago
Heavy rains and floods predicted for 36 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rains and floods predicted for 36 Thai provinces

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner27 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 16, 2025
84 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x