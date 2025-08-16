Pathum Thani police arrest trio with 422kg of crystal meth

Yesterday, August 15, police in Pathum Thani arrested three individuals for possessing nearly 500 kilogrammes of crystal meth. The arrest took place in a three-storey commercial building in Lam Luk Ka district, where the drugs were hidden.

Prior investigations by the Sai Mai Police Station revealed that 27 year old Anawin, also known as ‘Win Chon Buri’, was suspected of concealing crystal meth in a rented house on Nimmitmai Road. It was discovered that he would transport the drugs at night to distribute to clients.

Based on this information, the police coordinated with the Narcotics Suppression Bureau to plan a covert operation.

Yesterday at approximately 6am, police observed a car and a covered pickup truck arriving at the location. The officers approached and identified 20 year old Thanapat and 20 year old Peeratras as the drivers.

A search of the premises revealed a large quantity of crystal meth, concealed in numerous black bags, each weighing approximately 1 kilogramme. In total, 422 packages, equating to 422 kilogrammes, were confiscated.

Thanapat admitted to being hired to transport the drugs to clients and mentioned that after completing the delivery, someone else would guide them to the next destination. Shortly after, Anawin arrived in a white car.

Upon questioning, he confirmed his identity and confessed that he was there to ensure the safe transport of the drugs to the subsequent location, reported KhaoSod.

The police detained all three individuals and seized the evidence. They plan to proceed with further legal action and continue their investigations into the drug network.

Meanwhile, in Phuket, officials have arrested two suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of 10,000 methamphetamine pills on August 7. The arrest was part of an operation aimed at dismantling drug networks in Kathu, dubbed the No Drugs, No Dealers campaign.

Both face charges of joint possession of Category 1 narcotics, attempted illegal distribution, and illegal drug use.