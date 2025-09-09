Thaiger video news “Supreme Court Verdict Looms Over Thaksin’s Alleged Fake Hospital Stay”, “Majority of Thais Demand Parliament Be Dissolved Now”

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video16 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
61 4 minutes read
Thaiger video news “Supreme Court Verdict Looms Over Thaksin’s Alleged Fake Hospital Stay”, “Majority of Thais Demand Parliament Be Dissolved Now” | Thaiger

 

Thailand faces a turbulent week as newly appointed Prime Minister Anutin pledges rapid recovery and border stability, while the Supreme Court readies a crucial verdict on Thaksin’s alleged hospital stay. Public impatience grows with calls for immediate parliament dissolution, even as concerns mount over education setbacks, local security incidents, and media ethics. Meanwhile, conservation crackdowns intensify, and the tourism sector pushes new incentives to revive spending.

“New PM Anutin Pledges Rapid Recovery and Border Stability”

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, recently appointed after a royal command, reaffirmed his commitment to immediately confronting Thailand’s economic and social challenges, including rising costs and household debt. He highlighted the importance of a highly capable cabinet, ready to work tirelessly without trial periods or downtime. A key element of his plan involves dissolving the House within four months to pave the way for a general election, as agreed with coalition partners. On the international front, Anutin emphasized his dedication to preserving Thai sovereignty while seeking peaceful resolution of tensions with Cambodia, promising swift compensation for affected border communities. He also pledged to strengthen disaster preparedness and combat crime, scams, trafficking, and gambling nationwide.

“Supreme Court Verdict Looms Over Thaksin’s Alleged Fake Hospital Stay”

Thailand’s Supreme Court is preparing to deliver a high-stakes ruling in the case accusing former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra of an orchestrated six-month hospital stay to evade jail time. The court is under heavy security, with media tightly controlled and supporters gathered under watchful eyes outside the courthouse. At the heart of the case is whether the “outside custody” regulation—drafted amid prison overcrowding concerns—could spare Thaksin from serving time inside. The regulation, minted earlier in 2025 and intended for qualified inmates, has not yet been tested in a high-profile case like this. As the verdict draws near, the nation awaits whether this legal precedent will be set.

“Majority of Thais Demand Parliament Be Dissolved Now”

A recent NIDA poll shows that 59.24% of Thais want parliament dissolved immediately, rejecting the agreed four-month timeline in favor of faster political change. Only around 27% support the original plan, with a small portion preferring to wait until 2027. Public impatience is rooted in a memorandum of agreement tied to Prime Minister Anutin’s appointment, which outlines both early dissolution and a referendum on constitutional revisions. While reform supporters outnumber opponents, many favor incremental amendments over a complete constitutional overhaul. A supplementary Suan Dusit poll aligns with this urgency—76.66% back dissolution within the originally planned four-month window, highlighting strong consensus.

“Thai Schools Under Fire After Disappointing Global Performance”

Thailand’s education system finds itself in the global spotlight after recent assessments place its students below regional peers in literacy, science, and math. With the country’s literacy rate at 94.1%, it lags behind neighbors like Brunei, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. In response, ONESQA is revamping its evaluation methods—shifting from internal reviews to an external support role, backed by real-time feedback tools for schools. The reforms aim to transform assessment from a bureaucratic task to a catalyst for genuine improvement and address glaring digital skills gaps—currently, only about 1% of Thais have advanced digital skills. Education experts warn that without sweeping reforms, Thailand risks falling farther behind in global competitiveness.

Related Articles

“Pattaya Locals Alarmed by Security Guard’s Creepy Behavior”

Residents of Moo 5 in Nongprue, Pattaya, lodged a police complaint after a local security guard—Somkhuen, aged 49—was caught harassing women and children, revving his motorcycle, and allegedly sniffing glue. On the night of September 6, officers arrived to find the man shouting from inside a home amid a growing crowd but managed to get him out peacefully. A residence occupant—only identified as “A”—reported being followed into her home after receiving a delivery, while another elderly neighbor said the guard also approached her granddaughter with personal questions. CCTV and neighborhood witnesses corroborated multiple unsettling encounters over time. Locals, frustrated that only verbal warnings have been issued so far, are urging authorities to take stronger action.

“News Anchor Slams MP’s Depression, Sparks Outrage & Suspension”

On live air, news anchor Lakkana “Khaek” Punwichai made a mocking remark aimed at MP Sirilapas “Mew” Kongtrakarn—who suffers from depression—pausing to jeer, “depressed Mew voted for Noo,” followed by laughter from hosts. Mew, known for advocating mental health awareness after shedding tears in Parliament, was deeply hurt by the mockery. Her partner, public figure “Pharaoh” Kamsikaew, called the anchor’s behavior “uneducated” and demanded more empathy from media professionals. Mew herself responded with poise, acknowledging her condition while urging the anchor to educate herself and reflect on her words. In light of the backlash, the network has suspended Khaek as a gesture toward accountability in how mental health is discussed publicly.

“Six-Day Crackdown Launched to Halt Poaching in Kaeng Krachan Park”

Kaeng Krachan National Park has launched Operation Huai Khom Krit, a six-day anti-poaching mission running from September 8 to 13. Led by the park chief and supported by 32 patrol officers, the initiative targets an area rife with illegal wildlife hunting and trade. The operation is especially vital for protecting endangered species—like tigers, leopards, and elephants—within this UNESCO-recognized world heritage site. In a separate crackdown nearby, rangers arrested a 66-year-old man exhibiting signs of poaching gear that included a musket, ammunition, and knives. Park officials emphasized the need for careful execution of enforcement efforts to ensure long-term conservation success.

“Tourism Sector Backs Vouchers to Boost Spending by Visitors”

Tourism industry players are urging Thailand’s new tourism minister to introduce cash coupons for foreign visitors—encouraging them to spend more during their stay. The proposal echoes past promotional strategies aimed at boosting domestic spending by overseas travelers. Tourism operators argue that such vouchers could revive foot traffic amid sluggish visitor numbers and strengthen recovery in key sectors. The recommendation comes as the government explores incentives to make Thailand more appealing in an increasingly competitive regional market. While details on distribution or value remain unspecified, the push signals active industry engagement in shaping recovery efforts.

Latest Thailand News
Bound body found weighed down with concrete slab in Bangkok canal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bound body found weighed down with concrete slab in Bangkok canal

5 seconds ago
Tourism chiefs demand cash coupons for foreign visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourism chiefs demand cash coupons for foreign visitors

25 minutes ago
17 year old Thai motorcyclist electrocuted on flooded road | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai motorcyclist electrocuted on flooded road

40 minutes ago
Tourists stranded as flash floods swamp Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourists stranded as flash floods swamp Pattaya streets

57 minutes ago
Pheu Thai backtracks on bid to boot Anutin from office | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backtracks on bid to boot Anutin from office

1 hour ago
Phuket drug suspect shot dead after killing police officer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug suspect shot dead after killing police officer

1 hour ago
AIA ordered to pay up for Bangkok MRT flooding chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

AIA ordered to pay up for Bangkok MRT flooding chaos

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for flash floods amid monsoon deluge | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for flash floods amid monsoon deluge

2 hours ago
Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms | Thaiger Thailand News

Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms

18 hours ago
Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching | Thaiger Thailand News

Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching

18 hours ago
Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima

18 hours ago
Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression

18 hours ago
Bangkok deploys AI traffic lights in bid to ease congestion | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok deploys AI traffic lights in bid to ease congestion

19 hours ago
Visa-free travel boosts Chinese interest in Russia for National Day | Thaiger Travel

Visa-free travel boosts Chinese interest in Russia for National Day

19 hours ago
Ex-PM Thaksin keeps promise and lands in Bangkok ahead of court date | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-PM Thaksin keeps promise and lands in Bangkok ahead of court date

19 hours ago
Pattaya residents complain of security guard’s disruptive behaviour | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya residents complain of security guard’s disruptive behaviour

20 hours ago
Thai woman bitten after mistaking snake eggs for mushrooms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman bitten after mistaking snake eggs for mushrooms

20 hours ago
New PM Anutin vows swift economic recovery and border peace | Thaiger Thailand News

New PM Anutin vows swift economic recovery and border peace

20 hours ago
3 year old boy dies after falling from motorcycle and being run over | Thaiger Thailand News

3 year old boy dies after falling from motorcycle and being run over

21 hours ago
Vietnamese man caught with 6.9 million baht rhino horns at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man caught with 6.9 million baht rhino horns at Bangkok airport

22 hours ago
Beachgoers beware: Venomous jellyfish spotted in Thai waters | Thaiger Thailand News

Beachgoers beware: Venomous jellyfish spotted in Thai waters

22 hours ago
Bangkok hosts global Chinese novel-writing competition launch | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok hosts global Chinese novel-writing competition launch

22 hours ago
Thai man slits throat of condo security guard for deying him entry | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man slits throat of condo security guard for deying him entry

24 hours ago
Thai education system demands reform after poor global rankings | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai education system demands reform after poor global rankings

1 day ago
Cambodia seeks to restore ties with Thailand amid border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia seeks to restore ties with Thailand amid border tensions

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video16 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
61 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video