Thaiger video news “Supreme Court Verdict Looms Over Thaksin’s Alleged Fake Hospital Stay”, “Majority of Thais Demand Parliament Be Dissolved Now”

Thailand faces a turbulent week as newly appointed Prime Minister Anutin pledges rapid recovery and border stability, while the Supreme Court readies a crucial verdict on Thaksin’s alleged hospital stay. Public impatience grows with calls for immediate parliament dissolution, even as concerns mount over education setbacks, local security incidents, and media ethics. Meanwhile, conservation crackdowns intensify, and the tourism sector pushes new incentives to revive spending.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, recently appointed after a royal command, reaffirmed his commitment to immediately confronting Thailand’s economic and social challenges, including rising costs and household debt. He highlighted the importance of a highly capable cabinet, ready to work tirelessly without trial periods or downtime. A key element of his plan involves dissolving the House within four months to pave the way for a general election, as agreed with coalition partners. On the international front, Anutin emphasized his dedication to preserving Thai sovereignty while seeking peaceful resolution of tensions with Cambodia, promising swift compensation for affected border communities. He also pledged to strengthen disaster preparedness and combat crime, scams, trafficking, and gambling nationwide.

Thailand’s Supreme Court is preparing to deliver a high-stakes ruling in the case accusing former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra of an orchestrated six-month hospital stay to evade jail time. The court is under heavy security, with media tightly controlled and supporters gathered under watchful eyes outside the courthouse. At the heart of the case is whether the “outside custody” regulation—drafted amid prison overcrowding concerns—could spare Thaksin from serving time inside. The regulation, minted earlier in 2025 and intended for qualified inmates, has not yet been tested in a high-profile case like this. As the verdict draws near, the nation awaits whether this legal precedent will be set.

A recent NIDA poll shows that 59.24% of Thais want parliament dissolved immediately, rejecting the agreed four-month timeline in favor of faster political change. Only around 27% support the original plan, with a small portion preferring to wait until 2027. Public impatience is rooted in a memorandum of agreement tied to Prime Minister Anutin’s appointment, which outlines both early dissolution and a referendum on constitutional revisions. While reform supporters outnumber opponents, many favor incremental amendments over a complete constitutional overhaul. A supplementary Suan Dusit poll aligns with this urgency—76.66% back dissolution within the originally planned four-month window, highlighting strong consensus.

Thailand’s education system finds itself in the global spotlight after recent assessments place its students below regional peers in literacy, science, and math. With the country’s literacy rate at 94.1%, it lags behind neighbors like Brunei, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. In response, ONESQA is revamping its evaluation methods—shifting from internal reviews to an external support role, backed by real-time feedback tools for schools. The reforms aim to transform assessment from a bureaucratic task to a catalyst for genuine improvement and address glaring digital skills gaps—currently, only about 1% of Thais have advanced digital skills. Education experts warn that without sweeping reforms, Thailand risks falling farther behind in global competitiveness.

Residents of Moo 5 in Nongprue, Pattaya, lodged a police complaint after a local security guard—Somkhuen, aged 49—was caught harassing women and children, revving his motorcycle, and allegedly sniffing glue. On the night of September 6, officers arrived to find the man shouting from inside a home amid a growing crowd but managed to get him out peacefully. A residence occupant—only identified as “A”—reported being followed into her home after receiving a delivery, while another elderly neighbor said the guard also approached her granddaughter with personal questions. CCTV and neighborhood witnesses corroborated multiple unsettling encounters over time. Locals, frustrated that only verbal warnings have been issued so far, are urging authorities to take stronger action.

On live air, news anchor Lakkana “Khaek” Punwichai made a mocking remark aimed at MP Sirilapas “Mew” Kongtrakarn—who suffers from depression—pausing to jeer, “depressed Mew voted for Noo,” followed by laughter from hosts. Mew, known for advocating mental health awareness after shedding tears in Parliament, was deeply hurt by the mockery. Her partner, public figure “Pharaoh” Kamsikaew, called the anchor’s behavior “uneducated” and demanded more empathy from media professionals. Mew herself responded with poise, acknowledging her condition while urging the anchor to educate herself and reflect on her words. In light of the backlash, the network has suspended Khaek as a gesture toward accountability in how mental health is discussed publicly.

Kaeng Krachan National Park has launched Operation Huai Khom Krit, a six-day anti-poaching mission running from September 8 to 13. Led by the park chief and supported by 32 patrol officers, the initiative targets an area rife with illegal wildlife hunting and trade. The operation is especially vital for protecting endangered species—like tigers, leopards, and elephants—within this UNESCO-recognized world heritage site. In a separate crackdown nearby, rangers arrested a 66-year-old man exhibiting signs of poaching gear that included a musket, ammunition, and knives. Park officials emphasized the need for careful execution of enforcement efforts to ensure long-term conservation success.

Tourism industry players are urging Thailand’s new tourism minister to introduce cash coupons for foreign visitors—encouraging them to spend more during their stay. The proposal echoes past promotional strategies aimed at boosting domestic spending by overseas travelers. Tourism operators argue that such vouchers could revive foot traffic amid sluggish visitor numbers and strengthen recovery in key sectors. The recommendation comes as the government explores incentives to make Thailand more appealing in an increasingly competitive regional market. While details on distribution or value remain unspecified, the push signals active industry engagement in shaping recovery efforts.