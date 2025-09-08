Pattaya residents complain of security guard’s disruptive behaviour

Police in Nongprue responded to complaints of a public disturbance on Saturday night, September 6, after a security guard, identified only as Somkhuen, was accused of repeatedly disturbing residents in the Moo 5 community in Pattaya.

The incident occurred at 10.36pm, when officers received multiple reports of noise and harassment. Upon arrival, police found a crowd gathered outside a townhome where Somkhuen was inside. He initially refused to come out, shouting back at the residents, but eventually emerged when approached by officers.

Police said the 49 year old suspect was known to them from earlier complaints involving motorcycle revving, loud shouting, and other disruptive behaviour in the neighbourhood.

One resident, a 19 year old woman referred to as A, alleged that the man had recently approached her while she was collecting items delivered to her gate. She said he made inappropriate remarks, asked for her phone number, and tried to follow her into her home before she managed to close the gate.

She later called her boyfriend, who confronted the suspect, resulting in a brief altercation. The woman also claimed she had previously seen him loitering outside her house and allegedly sniffing glue from a plastic bag.

A 76 year old resident reported that her 10 year old granddaughter had also been approached by the man, who allegedly asked personal questions and requested her phone number.

She told reporters that she quickly sent him away and locked the gate, adding that residents kept their homes secured due to concerns about his behaviour.

Several neighbours alleged that the man often targeted women and children when other family members were not present. Complaints included aggressive motorcycle riding, inappropriate comments, and loitering near fences while looking into homes.

Despite repeated reports, locals expressed frustration that police had so far issued only verbal warnings and attitude adjustments.

Residents provided CCTV footage and photographs as evidence, including images appearing to show the man holding a plastic bag containing a clear liquid. In one photo, he appears to sniff the substance while standing in the street before making a gesture at the camera.

Police confirmed they are reviewing the evidence and considering further action, reported Pattaya News.