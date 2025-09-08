New PM Anutin vows swift economic recovery and border peace

Anutin vows to tackle economic crises, border tensions, and social challenges with a capable, ready-to-work cabinet

Picture via Thaigov

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, newly appointed, has committed to rapidly addressing economic difficulties and resolving tensions at the Cambodian border, focusing on peaceful methods and safeguarding national sovereignty.

Anutin announced these intentions at the Bhumjaithai Party‘s headquarters in Bangkok after receiving the royal command appointing him as prime minister.

“I assure all the respected people of our nation that my Cabinet and I will work tirelessly and with unwavering dedication. We will utilise all our resources, whether physical strength or intellectual capacity, to ensure Thailand swiftly overcomes the current crises.”

Anutin also expressed gratitude to other parties, notably the People’s Party, for their support, contingent upon his agreement to dissolve the House of Representatives in preparation for a general election next year.

“I will dissolve the House within four months as agreed. My Cabinet ministers and I will work without a holiday. There will be no time for relaxation with families.”

Given the brief duration of his administration, he stressed the importance of selecting Cabinet members carefully, with no probation period. He also refuted claims of securing his position through favours.

“My premiership does not exist because of any favours from anyone. I am in this position through the mandate of the people, expressed by their representatives. I am here to return that favour to the people.”

Four key challenges

Anutin outlined four main priorities for his government: the economy, conflict with Cambodia, natural disasters, and social issues.

Regarding the economy, he vowed to reduce household expenses, cut living, energy, and transport costs, address debt, and increase incomes for individuals, businesses, and communities.

For border security, he promised to pursue peaceful solutions with Cambodia to minimise losses on both sides, asserting that Thailand would not yield “a single square centimetre” of its territory. He also assured swift compensation for Thai families in border provinces affected by clashes.

On natural disasters, Anutin highlighted plans to enhance early warning systems and improve compensation and rehabilitation schemes, building on initiatives he launched as interior minister.

He also pledged to intensify efforts against drug and human trafficking, scams, and gambling.

“In addressing these four main challenges, I seek assurance of full cooperation and coordination to ensure my intentions can be realised effectively and swiftly, free from obstacles.

“I am confident that with the experienced Cabinet I have assembled, there will be no trial period; we are ready to work immediately following the oath-taking ceremony.”

On Sunday, September 7, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the appointment of Vorapak Tianyawong, former Krung Thai Bank CEO and adviser to former finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira, as the new deputy finance minister.

This appointment is the fourth from outside the political sphere since the announcement of three non-MP ministerial appointees on September 6.

Anutin noted that the Cabinet line-up is nearly complete but refrained from providing further details, especially regarding the Ministry of Justice, before submitting the list to His Majesty the King for royal endorsement.

