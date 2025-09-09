Bound body found weighed down with concrete slab in Bangkok canal

Police weigh possible suicide but murder theory remains under investigation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
60 1 minute read
Photo via Matichon

Fish store employees discovered the body of an unidentified man with his arms and legs bound and weighed down with a concrete slab in the Saen Saep Canal in the Min Buri district of Bangkok yesterday, September 8.

Officers from Min Buri Police Station examined the body, believed to be that of a man aged between 35 and 40, at about 4.52am after being alerted by a 47 year old fish store owner, Janjira.

The corpse was found floating face down near a bridge connecting a residential area with Min Buri Market. A concrete slab, suspected to have been taken from a footpath and measuring around 70 to 80 centimetres in length, was used as a weight.

The man’s arms were bound to his body and his legs tied together. He was wearing a dark blue long-sleeved T-shirt with “4G” printed on the left chest and long jeans. His face was severely swollen, indicating he had been dead for two to three days before being discovered. No identification documents were found.

Janjira, who owns a fish shop at Min Buri Market beside the canal, said her employees had noticed the body early in the morning and reported it to her, prompting her to contact the police.

Body of man in Bangkok canal near Min Buri Market
Photo via Matichon

Local residents told officers that the canal area is often frequented by homeless men, but none recognised the deceased. They added that the area lacks lighting and is very dark at night.

The Superintendent of Min Buri Police Station, Somphot Thongmoon, said the way the ropes were tied could suggest suicide, though investigators have not ruled out murder. He confirmed there were no external wounds on the body.

Related Articles

The remains were sent for an autopsy to determine whether there were signs of assault or water in the lungs. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area in an attempt to identify the man, while no relatives have yet come forward.

Body found in Saen Saeb canal in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

