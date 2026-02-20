Woman arrested in Bangkok over Phuket crypto investment scam

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 20, 2026, 4:57 PM
The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) today, February 20, arrested a woman in Bangkok, in connection with a crypto investment scam arrest case linked to a complaint in Phuket.

CIB officers from the Special Operations division arrested 34 year old Haruethai at Mo Chit 2 bus terminal in Lat Yao, Chatuchak, under a December 27, 2022, arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court.

She is accused of public fraud and of allegedly using false or distorted computer data to deceive the public.

Police said Haruethai was arrested after officers found a person matching the warrant description at the terminal, presented the warrant and took her into custody.

The case stems from a complaint filed with Vichit Police Station in Phuket. Investigators said a 37 year old woman reported being persuaded by a group of scammers, whom she met through social media, to invest in cryptocurrency trading through an application.

Photo by pvpproductions from Freepik

According to the complaint, the scammers claimed to be Singaporean and used the names “James” and “Lily”. The victim said she was promised high returns and was initially able to withdraw money. However, the scammers later pressured her to make repeated transfers.

Police said the reported losses totalled about 943,131 baht, over the period October 23 to November 5, 2021.

The victim later found she could no longer withdraw funds and was asked to pay additional money, which the scammers claimed was for taxes and a deposit.

Investigators recorded the complaint and said the case remains under investigation as they track down those involved for legal action, reported CH7 News.

After today’s arrest, Haruethai was taken to Bang Sue Police Station while police arranged her transfer to investigators at Wichit Police Station, Phuket, to proceed under the law.

Similarly, Thai immigration investigators arrested a Chinese national in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan, following information that he had been using Thailand as a hideout while wanted overseas as a fraud suspect.

