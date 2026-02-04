Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht

A Thai woman issued a public warning after her close friend claimed her baby as her own in order to swindle more than 1 million baht from her husband and his family.

The victim shared her story on the television news programme Hone Krasae on Channel 3, saying she almost lost custody of her three month old child as a result of the elaborate deception.

According to the woman, she occasionally left her newborn in the care of her female friend when she was busy. She said she trusted the friend completely and never suspected any wrongdoing at first.

However, she later became suspicious after the friend asked her to block contact with the friend’s husband, the husband’s older brother, and other family members. The friend claimed that her husband’s social media accounts, along with those of his relatives, were hacked.

Believing the explanation, the victim initially followed the request. Her doubts grew when the friend’s husband repeatedly tried to contact her by phone.

Eventually, the victim answered the calls and was shocked to learn that her friend had told her husband she was the biological mother of the baby. The husband firmly believed the child was his and even confronted the victim for posting photos of “his” child online.

Despite the victim’s insistence that the baby was hers, the man initially refused to believe her. She challenged him to come to her home and examine official documents, including the birth certificate. Even then, he reportedly remained unconvinced and went as far as threatening to harm her.

Her friend also attempted to take the baby away, but she did not allow her to meet her child ever again, fearing the friend would take the infant away.

The victim then reported the matter to police. During questioning, her friend eventually confessed to staging a fake pregnancy and falsely claiming to be the baby’s mother.

The victim revealed that her friend had lied to her husband and his family in order to obtain money. She persuaded her mother-in-law to transfer funds, claiming they were needed to buy supplements during pregnancy.

After the baby was born, the friend reportedly escalated the lies, telling the family that the child suffered from several serious illnesses, including cancer, and required brain surgery. Believing the claims, the husband and his mother transferred more than 1 million baht to the suspect to cover supposed medical expenses.

The victim said the case is now under legal proceedings and that the suspect will face punishment for her actions. She decided to speak publicly to warn others, particularly new parents, about how trust can be exploited and how similar scams could happen to anyone.

She urged the public to remain cautious, even with people they believe they know well, and to verify information carefully when money or children are involved.