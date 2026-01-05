New fraud center compound found in Cambodia, 50 km from Poipet

Authorities have identified a new large-scale scam compound operating in Cambodia, around 50 kilometres from Poipet, raising fresh concerns over the regional spread of online fraud networks targeting victims worldwide.

The Anti-Online Fraud Center, known as ACSC, confirmed the discovery on January 5, 2026, warning that criminal syndicates are rapidly relocating and expanding after recent coordinated crackdowns in Thailand, China, and Myanmar.

According to senior police officials, the newly identified compound is located in Malai City, Banteay Meanchey Province, close to Malai National Park. The site consists of a two-storey structure designed to separate operational workspaces from living quarters. Evidence gathered by authorities indicates the compound is currently undergoing expansion, suggesting a long-term operation rather than a temporary base.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirapop Phuridej, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police and Deputy Director of the ACSC, said the discovery follows the dismantling of major scam hubs such as KK Park and Shwe Kokko. Those centres were previously used as command bases for international call centre scams operating in grey border zones.

Following those operations, scam networks appear to have shifted deeper into Cambodian territory to avoid further law enforcement pressure. Investigators believe the relocation is also being influenced by ongoing instability along the Thai-Cambodian border, which has made traditional border areas less secure for criminal groups.

Inside the Malai compound, authorities identified workers from several nationalities, including Thai, Indian, and Indonesian nationals. Intelligence assessments indicate that Chinese nationals are overseeing operations and directing fraudulent schemes aimed at victims across multiple countries.

Officials said the compound is equipped with infrastructure consistent with large-scale cyber fraud, including accommodation for workers, controlled access points, and segregated operational areas. The scale of the site suggests significant financial backing and coordination.

The ACSC warned that the emergence of this compound highlights the evolving and increasingly complex nature of transnational online crime. Criminal groups are adapting quickly, exploiting jurisdictional gaps and regional tensions to establish new safe zones.

Thai authorities stressed that no country should become a refuge for organised cybercrime. They called for stronger regional and international cooperation, including intelligence sharing, coordinated enforcement, and diplomatic pressure to disrupt the financial incentives driving scam operations.

The ACSC confirmed it is preparing additional preventive measures, including enhanced monitoring, public awareness campaigns, and cross-border coordination, to reduce the number of victims and prevent further expansion of scam compounds in the region.

Officials said further updates would be released as investigations continue. Source Khaosod.