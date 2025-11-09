Man kills brother-in-law over loud music in Surin dispute

Two others wounded as authorities step in to investigate

November 9, 2025
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded yesterday, on November 8, in Buachet district, Surin province, where a 51 year old man shot and killed his brother-in-law following a dispute over loud music. The incident occurred at a residence in Moo 8, Ban Na Klang, Sadao subdistrict.

Police Lieutenant Yuttana Jantayung, an investigator at Sadao Police Station, received the report and informed Police Major Nithirut Chairatnithiyos, before proceeding to the scene with an investigation team.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of Narintorn, a 52 year old man, lying near a wooden bed at the front of the house, having been shot once in the torso with a homemade shotgun.

Additionally, two others at the scene were injured and received initial treatment from rescue personnel before being transported to Buachet Hospital for further care.

The investigation revealed that before the shooting, Narintorn and two friends, who were later injured, were drinking and playing loud music at the residence. Isara, the 51 year old suspect and brother-in-law of Narintorn, lived nearby and had repeatedly asked them to lower the volume as it disturbed his ailing mother.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The situation escalated when Isara reportedly drew a gun to intimidate the group. Narintorn, unfazed, challenged Isara, leading to a confrontation.

Isara fired a single shot, fatally wounding Narintorn, while the two friends sustained injuries from stray pellets. Isara fled the scene but later turned himself in at the police station.

This incident comes shortly after another violent event in Surin just a few months back on August 15, where a soldier allegedly shot two civilians before taking his own life. Both cases highlight ongoing concerns about conflict escalation and the importance of mental health support and intervention in the province.

Following his surrender, authorities conducted a crime reenactment at the scene and charged Isara with murder using a firearm. Legal proceedings are underway, as reported by KhaoSod.

