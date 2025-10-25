‘Shogun’-linked loan shark gang busted in Chon Buri raid

Officers uncover unlicensed firearm and evidence of illegal lending

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Police in Chon Buri have arrested two men connected to a notorious illegal loan shark operation believed to be part of the infamous Shogun network, seizing evidence including loan documents, mobile devices, and an unlicensed firearm.

The operation was led by Police Colonel Thienchai Lertmaneethawisap, Superintendent of the Region 2 Crime Suppression Division, under the direction of Major General Kiattisak Srathongoi. Acting on a warrant issued by the Chon Buri Provincial Court (No. C.228/2568), officers raided a house in Mueang Chon Buri, suspected of functioning as an underground loan office.

At the property, officers arrested 34 year old Samphan Janphram, also known as Gaeo, who admitted to owning the house and running the loan business. With him was 19 year old Sattayu Rueangrat, aka Yiem, who was employed as a debt collector.

A search of the premises turned up a trove of incriminating items, including loan agreements, computers used to manage financial records, several mobile phones, and a loaded firearm. Samphan told police he had purchased the gun for 64,000 baht from a contact, but the weapon had never been legally registered.

Investigators revealed that Samphan was charging borrowers an illegal interest rate of 20% over a 24-day repayment term, well above the legal limit. He admitted to lending only to people he already knew. Sattayu’s job was to collect repayments on behalf of Samphan and deliver the cash, for which he received a wage.

Both men were taken to Saensuk Police Station for formal processing. Samphan is facing multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, operating an unlicensed loan business, and charging interest beyond legal limits. Sattayu has been charged with assisting in the unlawful loan operation and collecting excessive interest.

Police say the arrests form part of a broader crackdown on predatory lending operations, which often target vulnerable people and operate under networks such as Shogun, previously linked to high-profile fraud cases, reported The Pattaya News.

The Region 2 Crime Suppression Division has vowed to continue rooting out illegal financial operations across the eastern provinces.

