How to move to Thailand with kids (without losing your mind)

Thailand has become one of the most popular destinations for families looking for a new start. Thanks to the warm weather, the welcoming people, the world-class education, and a high quality of life, the country offers a safe and enjoyable place for families. But while daily life in Thailand can be easy-going, the process of moving with kids involves some serious planning and organisation.

Between school admissions, visa paperwork, health records, and bank transfers, there’s a lot you need to prepare before your flight even takes off. Here’s a guide of what you’ll need to get sorted, and when, before starting a new life in Thailand.

Thai school calendar

The timing of your child’s enrollment often determines your arrival schedule, so their education and school planning should come first.

Most international schools in Thailand follow a Western-style academic calendar. For the 2025 – 2026 year, classes started in mid-August, with a mid-term break in October and the term ending in December.

If you’re targeting top international schools in Bangkok, Phuket, or Chiang Mai, be prepared to apply 9 to 12 months in advance. Schools like KIS, Shrewsbury, and Bangkok Patana receive hundreds of applications for limited spaces. Therefore, if you’re planning for an August 2026 start, you should begin looking now.

Schools outside Bangkok, such as British International School, Phuket (BISP) or St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, may offer mid-year intakes or rolling admissions, but these are exceptions. Even if the school allows flexibility, securing a place early helps you get the all-important enrolment letter if you’re moving to Thailand to support your child’s education.

Your visa options

Thailand offers several long-stay visa categories for families. The right one depends on the reason for your move.

If one parent has a job in Thailand, the family can usually apply for Dependent (Non-Immigrant O) visas, tied to the main applicant’s work permit or business visa. The employed parent holds the Non-Immigrant B (Business) Visa, while the spouse and children are listed as dependents.

For parents accompanying children who are studying, the Guardian Visa (Non-Immigrant O) applies instead. It’s linked directly to the child’s school enrolment, so you’ll need a letter from the school that states the objective and the period of stay in Thailand. The process begins with an online application through the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate in your home country, followed by an in-country extension once you arrive.

All long-stay visas require proof of financial stability. The requirements for guardian visas include at least 500,000 baht per parent, maintained for three months before applying for the extension.

If both parents plan to move to Thailand, immigration may also request a legalised marriage certificate, which must be authenticated before use.

Arrival reporting

Starting from May 2025, all foreign nationals must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online before entry. The form asks for a passport and travel information, and must be submitted at least three days before arrival.

After you arrive, your landlord or hotel must file a TM.30 form, which records where you’re staying. This is essential for your visa extension and future immigration reports.

Long-term residents must also file a 90-day address report (form TM.47) with Thai Immigration. You can do this in person, online, or by email. The requirement resets each time you leave and re-enter Thailand.

Health checks and vaccinations

International schools in Thailand follow the national vaccination schedule set by the Ministry of Public Health. Schools may not always enforce vaccination checks strictly, but bringing complete and translated records will save time during enrolment.

The standard childhood immunisations include protection against Hepatitis B, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Polio, and Measles. Children should also have the MMR and Varicella vaccines, with boosters at appropriate ages.

Long-term residents may also need additional vaccines, such as Hepatitis A, Typhoid, Rabies, and Japanese Encephalitis. These are not always required in Western countries, but are recommended in Southeast Asia.

If your child arrives without full records, schools usually ask parents to consult local healthcare providers in Thailand for catch-up vaccinations. Most international hospitals in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket can issue updated vaccination booklets in English.

The paperwork to prepare

Moving with children to Thailand means bringing a small library of official documents. The country requires all foreign-issued papers to go through the legalisation process before they can be used for immigration or school registration. These documents may include birth certificates, marriage certificates, and academic transcripts, among other things.

There are usually four steps involved, including:

Certification by the state or local authority that issued the document. Authentication by your national government, such as the US Department of State or the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office. Legalisation by the Royal Thai Embassy or consulate in your country. Final verification by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs once you arrive.

Since each step takes time, it’s a good idea to start at least six to nine months before your planned move. Missing a stamp or seal can cause delays later, especially when applying for visas or enrolling your child in school.

The living costs

The cost of living in Thailand depends on your chosen city. Families in Chiang Mai spend about US$1,600 a month, excluding tuition. Rent for a two-bedroom home averages US$600 per month, while groceries cost around $180. Public transport is inexpensive, averaging about $15 a month, and private health insurance for two adults starts at $400.

Bangkok and Phuket are more expensive but offer wider schooling and healthcare options. Many families choose suburban areas or nearby provinces to balance convenience with affordability.

Remember that your visa funds are separate from your living budget, so keep them untouched to avoid problems during renewal.

Manage the timeline

If your goal is for your child to start the school year in August, you need to begin preparing at least a year in advance. A simple checklist for your move to Thailand may look like this:

Twelve to nine months before moving: Research and apply to schools, begin legalising documents.

Six to three months before moving: Confirm acceptance, arrange visas, and prepare for financial transfers.

Two months before departure: Finalise housing and transfer funds to Thailand.

Arrival: Register your address and prepare your visa extension documents.

Within ninety days: Submit your visa extension and complete the mandatory reporting.

That’s the ideal situation. But, of course, not everyone gets a year to plan. Many families move because of a job transfer, corporate posting, or a spouse’s new position, which often comes with very little notice. If you’re relocating on short notice, there are still ways to make it work for the whole family.

If you don’t yet have your child’s school placement, contact multiple schools at once to check for available spaces. Many institutions maintain waitlists and can fast-track assessments for relocating families. You can also arrive on a short-term visa and convert it later once all your documents and financial transfers are in order.

For parents under company sponsorship, the employer’s HR or relocation partner usually handles most of the visa paperwork. Families moving to Thailand independently should work closely with a licensed immigration consultant to avoid delays.

Enjoy your life in Thailand

Once the paperwork is behind you, the reward of moving to Thailand is worth the effort. The country’s international schools offer world-class education, and the country’s combination of modern convenience and relaxed lifestyle is ideal for raising children. Weekends can mean anything from island trips to cultural excursions, and the local community of expat families makes settling in much easier.