Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 18, 2025, 3:28 PM
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดน่าน

A Thai loan shark has surrendered to police after allegedly locking an elderly woman and her six month old grandson inside their home in Nan province over a missed loan repayment.

The incident occurred on November 12 in the Mueang Jang subdistrict of Phu Phiang district. The woman contacted Phu Phiang Police Station after she and the baby were locked inside the house by the loan shark.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the front door secured from the outside. They broke the lock and safely rescued both victims.

The woman told police her daughter had borrowed 5,000 baht from the suspect, a 36 year old man identified only as Bang, after seeing a post promoting informal loans on Facebook. The money was reportedly used to buy baby formula and other necessities.

The loan agreement required a daily repayment of 300 baht for 20 days. The woman said her daughter, who had since found work, made payments for 11 days but missed the 12th due to a delayed salary.

Thai family detained by loan shark
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดน่าน

According to reports and the police, Bang became enraged over the missed payment and went to the home, where he locked the woman and infant inside.

Officers launched a search for Bang and tracked him to Sukhothai province, but he was not found at the location. Under pressure from the manhunt, he turned himself in on November 17.

Bang admitted to offering informal loans but denied detaining the victims.

Loan shark locks debtor's family for failed repayment

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดน่าน

Despite his denial, police charged him with six offences: providing loans without a permit, charging illegal interest, illegal debt collection, violent debt collection, property intrusion, and issuing threats.

Earlier this month, another violent loan shark case made headlines in Udon Thani, where a gang member was caught on video assaulting a disabled woman. The suspect admitted to the attack, saying he acted out of anger despite knowing about her condition.

Loan sharks denies locking debtor's mother and baby
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดน่าน

