Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother

A female employer allegedly poured boiling water over a female employee after discovering a romantic relationship between the victim and her older brother.

The shocking attack on the 22 year old victim drew widespread public attention after a social media influencer shared the case on his Facebook page, Ban Hia Charn Oui Ubon. He posted a photograph of the victim showing her arms, hands and neck wrapped in bandages following injuries from severe burns.

The victim’s older sister later gave an interview with Channel 7, detailing the incident. She said the attack took place at around 9.30am on Monday, October 1, at a motorcycle shop in Ubon Ratchathani province, where both sisters worked.

According to the sister, she saw the store owner’s daughter, 27 year old Bee, walking past her section with a kettle in hand. Moments later, she heard her younger sister screaming.

When she rushed over, she witnessed Bee pouring boiling water from the kettle onto her sister’s before calmly walking back to her work table. Colleagues quickly rushed the victim to the hospital.

The victim immediately underwent surgery to remove damaged skin and was placed in a highly sterile recovery room for further treatment.

The sister claimed the motive was linked to the victim’s relationship with Bee’s older brother, the son of the store owner.

The victim had been employed at the shop for about three years but had only entered into a relationship with the man two months earlier. They kept the relationship discreet to avoid workplace complications, but his father and family members eventually found out and expressed strong disapproval.

Two days before the attack, the man reportedly told the victim he had argued with his sister about their relationship.

Channel 7 reported that the attacker, accompanied by her father, later turned herself in at a police station. She was charged with physical assault causing serious injury, an offence punishable by six months to 10 years in prison.

The suspect refused to disclose details of the attack in a media interview. She appeared panicked and tearful, stating only that she did not know what drove her to commit such violence.

She insisted, however, that she was prepared to cover the victim’s medical expenses, pay compensation to the family, and cooperate fully with legal proceedings.