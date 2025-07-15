Cambodian mother suspects school bullying in daughter’s suicide

Ongoing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia believed to have motivated bullying by classmate

Cambodian mother suspects school bullying in daughter's suicide
A Cambodian mother believed her daughter committed suicide at a school in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok, yesterday, July 14, after allegedly being bullied due to ongoing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

A Thai man, Wanlop Yimdee, was the first person to discover the body of the 15 year old Cambodian girl, Jittinan Suksawat. She was found lying lifeless on a concrete road near the school’s football field. She was dressed in her PE uniform and showed no signs of physical assault.

Wanlop stated that he had initially seen the girl standing on the seventh floor of the school building at around 7.20am. Shortly afterwards, he heard a loud thud, as if something had hit the ground. He rushed to investigate and found her body.

According to MGR Online, Jittinan sent a farewell message to a friend shortly before the incident. The contents of the message have not been disclosed, but the friend told reporters that it indicated Jittinan was clearly in an emotionally unstable state.

Officers from Bang Kruai Police Station were called to the scene to investigate. CCTV footage revealed that Jittinan exited a lift alone on the seventh floor. Police currently suspect the incident was a suicide, though the motive behind her tragic decision remains under investigation.

Ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia suspected behind schoolgirl's suicide
Photo via DailyNews

Jittinan’s mother, 34 year old Thong Chann, tearfully told the media that her daughter had not said anything or shown any signs of distress before the incident. Normally, she said, her daughter confided in her about everything, her friends, her crushes, and school life.

Thong Chann expressed doubts over the cause of her daughter’s distress. She reasoned that if academic pressure or personal conflict were the issue, her daughter might have chosen to end her life at their home, which is on the third floor of a building.

However, Thong Chann pointed out that her daughter chose to die at the school, suggesting the motive may be linked to her peers or someone within the school environment.

She also voiced concerns that her daughter may have been bullied by classmates due to the ongoing political tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

Thong Chann added that her daughter was born in Chanthaburi province and had never visited Cambodia. Jittinan was a diligent student who loved school activities and even aspired to become a Thai language teacher after graduation.

Police are now interviewing Jittinan’s close friends, classmates, and teachers to determine the cause of the tragedy.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

