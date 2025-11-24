Thai boy suffers severe burns helping teacher burn wasp hive

Photo via ThaiRath

A family in Ayutthaya demanded accountability after an 11 year old boy suffered severe burns while helping his teacher remove a wasp hive by burning it.

The family shared photos of the injured boy on Facebook to highlight what they say is the school’s lack of responsibility, while the boy has been under treatment for over two weeks at the time of reporting. The incident reportedly occurred on November 11, and the name of the school was not disclosed.

According to the boy’s father, a teacher at the school asked for volunteers to help burn down the wasp hive to ensure the safety of others at the school. His son and another classmate agreed to assist.

Tragically, an explosion occurred after the teacher poured turpentine onto a cloth wrapped around a wooden stick. Both the boys and the teacher were injured.

The father said his son suffered serious burns from head to toe. When he visited the hospital, the boy was entirely wrapped in gauze, with approximately 50% of his skin damaged. The other boy sustained less severe injuries.

Thai boy suffers burns
Photo via Channel 7

The teacher’s relatives reportedly offered the family a small sum of money as compensation, and the accident insurance provided 4,000 baht. The father said this amount was insufficient to cover medical expenses. The school director and management board have remained silent and have taken no action.

The boy is currently receiving treatment at Thammasat University Hospital, where he is staying in a disinfectant room. Family members are not permitted to visit closely.

The father emphasised that removing an insect should be handled by a specialist or professional rescue team, not students.

He also confirmed that he filed a complaint at Bang Pahan Police Station. He stated that he does not wish for anyone to face legal punishment but wants the school to take responsibility for his injured son.

