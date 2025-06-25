English teacher in Nonthaburi arrested for indecent conduct with students

Trusted figure’s secret life unravels under police scrutiny

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
57 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police officers in Sai Noi district, Nonthaburi, apprehended 42 year old Thai English teacher from a local college following allegations of indecent conduct involving five students. The arrest, yesterday, June 24, followed a warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court, no. J.836/2568.

The investigation began when unusual electricity consumption at the director’s unoccupied residence raised suspicions. The power usage had increased from the usual 1 to 2 units to 23 units, prompting the college staff to alert the police.

Upon inquiry, a group of male students admitted to temporarily staying at the residence. Additionally, these students reported that the English teacher, Suchon, had engaged in indecent acts with five male students, 16 to 17 years old.

Police gathered evidence and secured a court warrant to detain Suchon for further questioning after his teaching duties. During questioning, Suchon recounted that at the beginning of June, he noticed lights left on in the unoccupied director’s house.

Investigating over a weekend, he encountered four students in the residence. He reprimanded them and later engaged in inappropriate interactions with three to five students, including inappropriate touching and indecent acts with two students at separate locations: the director’s house and a bathroom near the college’s automotive department.

Suchon admitted to giving the students 40 to 100 baht (US$1.2 to 3) and snacks, sometimes without any specific reason.

Suchon expressed remorse, apologising to the students and their parents for his actions, acknowledging that he acted without restraint and recognising his failure in judgment. He mentioned his 11-year tenure as an English teacher at the college, stating that this was his first incident of this nature.

Police Colonel Natthadecha Thanispatrapong from Sai Noi Police Station stated that Suchon, identified as part of the LGBTQA+ community, confessed to the charges. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities cautioning educators against such inappropriate conduct, regardless of their supervisory role over students.

The police have charged Suchon with indecent acts involving individuals under 18, regardless of consent. The college is also pursuing disciplinary actions as he is a government official. Investigators are compiling evidence to proceed with legal action.

