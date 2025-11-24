Bhumjaithai Party gains 14 MPs from other parties ahead of election

Ryan Turner
Published: November 24, 2025, 11:00 AM
Bhumjaithai Party gains 14 MPs from other parties ahead of election
Bhumjaithai Party welcomes 14 new MPs ahead of the upcoming election | Photo via spacebar.th

The Bhumjaithai Party, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has welcomed 14 new Members of Parliament (MPs) from various parties previously aligned with the former coalition government led by the now-opposition Pheu Thai Party.

A special meeting was held at the party’s headquarters in Bangkok on Sunday, November 23, where Bhumjaithai established a new committee focused on recruiting MP candidates. The event saw several experienced politicians officially join the ruling party.

Among the newcomers was a group affiliated with Chartthaipattana Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa, along with another led by Sontaya Kunplome.

Nikorn Chamnong, director of the Chartthaipattana Party, said ten MPs had moved to Bhumjaithai due to difficulties advancing legislation and addressing public concerns as a small party. He stated that the move would allow them to better support the monarchy and advocate for a “people’s constitution.”

Nikorn added that Chartthaipattana would continue operating as a political party, now led by Kanchana Silpa-archa, the elder sister of Varawut.

In addition to the Chartthaipattana and Kunplome factions, Bangkok Post reported that Bhumjaithai also received two former Pheu Thai MPs from Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani, as well as two Phetchaburi MPs formerly with the United Thai Nation Party.

Prime Minister Anutin expressed hope that the party would gain strong support in the next general election, expected to take place early next year.

Bhumjaithai Party gains 14 MPs from other parties ahead of election | News by Thaiger
Anutin Charnvirakul welcomes former Pheu Thai lawmakers Sudarat Pitaksoponpan and Surassanan Onnanopphorn to the Bhumjaithai Party in Bangkok on November 23, 2025 | Photo via Chavalit Panyong/KhaoSod

In related Bhumjaithai Party news, in a bid to strengthen its leadership ahead of the upcoming election, the party announced three prime ministerial candidates.

Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul named himself, Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun as nominees. The official list is expected to be submitted after a party assembly on Sunday, November 23.

