Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured

A passenger van heading to Bangkok crashed into a trailer truck on a major highway in Ang Thong province, injuring seven and prompting a police investigation.

The crash occurred around 6am today, November 18, at kilometre marker 63+400 in Lak Fa subdistrict, Chaiyo district, Ang Thong province. The van, a Toyota with Bangkok plates, had been travelling from Mae Hong Son towards the capital with 11 people on board, including the driver.

Rescue teams from the Ang Thong Provincial Rescue Association rushed to the scene, finding the van with its front end completely crushed from the impact. A Hino trailer truck, bearing Saraburi plates, was parked roughly 100 metres ahead on the road shoulder, showing visible damage to its right rear fender.

Seven people were hurt in the crash and were transported to Chaiyo Hospital for treatment. The injured were identified as 41 year old van driver Sarawut Siriwarin, and six passengers: 30 year old Ornuch Arkomnan, 33 year old Athit Usinthi, 37 year old Supattra Promkul, 26 year old Jittsopin Chanthawong, 33 year old Premrudee Srichaona, and 31 year old Prapaphan Kluaydee.

The driver of the trailer truck, 40 year old Somphong Thianna, remained at the scene and cooperated with police as they began their investigation.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Wachirawit Chantana, the investigating officer from Chaiyo Police Station, officials are working to determine what led to the crash.

“We’re collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assessing both vehicles involved to establish the cause of the accident.”

Asia Road, a major highway connecting northern provinces to Bangkok, has long been known for heavy traffic and high-speed travel, making collisions frequent, particularly during early-morning hours when visibility can be reduced and driver fatigue is a factor.

Police have not yet confirmed whether speed, distraction, or road conditions played a role in the incident, but they have assured that all findings will be used to pursue legal proceedings if warranted, reported MGR Online.

As the investigation continues, drivers are urged to exercise caution, especially on long-haul routes, and to ensure vehicles are kept at safe distances during high-speed travel.