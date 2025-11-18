Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 2:52 PM
310 1 minute read
Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

A passenger van heading to Bangkok crashed into a trailer truck on a major highway in Ang Thong province, injuring seven and prompting a police investigation.

The crash occurred around 6am today, November 18, at kilometre marker 63+400 in Lak Fa subdistrict, Chaiyo district, Ang Thong province. The van, a Toyota with Bangkok plates, had been travelling from Mae Hong Son towards the capital with 11 people on board, including the driver.

Rescue teams from the Ang Thong Provincial Rescue Association rushed to the scene, finding the van with its front end completely crushed from the impact. A Hino trailer truck, bearing Saraburi plates, was parked roughly 100 metres ahead on the road shoulder, showing visible damage to its right rear fender.

Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured | News by Thaiger

Seven people were hurt in the crash and were transported to Chaiyo Hospital for treatment. The injured were identified as 41 year old van driver Sarawut Siriwarin, and six passengers: 30 year old Ornuch Arkomnan, 33 year old Athit Usinthi, 37 year old Supattra Promkul, 26 year old Jittsopin Chanthawong, 33 year old Premrudee Srichaona, and 31 year old Prapaphan Kluaydee.

The driver of the trailer truck, 40 year old Somphong Thianna, remained at the scene and cooperated with police as they began their investigation.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Wachirawit Chantana, the investigating officer from Chaiyo Police Station, officials are working to determine what led to the crash.

Related Articles

“We’re collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assessing both vehicles involved to establish the cause of the accident.”

Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured | News by Thaiger

Asia Road, a major highway connecting northern provinces to Bangkok, has long been known for heavy traffic and high-speed travel, making collisions frequent, particularly during early-morning hours when visibility can be reduced and driver fatigue is a factor.

Police have not yet confirmed whether speed, distraction, or road conditions played a role in the incident, but they have assured that all findings will be used to pursue legal proceedings if warranted, reported MGR Online.

As the investigation continues, drivers are urged to exercise caution, especially on long-haul routes, and to ensure vehicles are kept at safe distances during high-speed travel.

Latest Thailand News
Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby

21 minutes ago
Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend&#8217;s scooter in road rage attack (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend’s scooter in road rage attack (video)

21 minutes ago
Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured

56 minutes ago
4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall

59 minutes ago
What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand | Thaiger Education

What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand

1 hour ago
Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice | Thaiger Business News

Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice

1 hour ago
Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV

2 hours ago
Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute

2 hours ago
Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes

2 hours ago
Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens

3 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain

3 hours ago
Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat | Thaiger Politics News

Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat

4 hours ago
Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025

4 hours ago
Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket

4 hours ago
Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia&#8217;s Poipet | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia’s Poipet

4 hours ago
Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot

5 hours ago
Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content

5 hours ago
Phuket knife threat ends with man shot in leg during clash | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket knife threat ends with man shot in leg during clash

5 hours ago
Brake failure kills truck driver in fiery Sri Racha pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brake failure kills truck driver in fiery Sri Racha pile-up

5 hours ago
Supreme Court orders Thaksin to pay 17.6 billion baht in Shin Corp tax case | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court orders Thaksin to pay 17.6 billion baht in Shin Corp tax case

6 hours ago
Canadian tourist drowns after losing consciousness at Koh Phi Phi | Thaiger South Thailand News

Canadian tourist drowns after losing consciousness at Koh Phi Phi

6 hours ago
Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun | Thaiger Bangkok News

Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun

6 hours ago
Revered foreign monk hospitalised after fall in Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Revered foreign monk hospitalised after fall in Udon Thani temple

6 hours ago
More cold weather and heavy rain forecasted for Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

More cold weather and heavy rain forecasted for Thailand

6 hours ago
Top 10 best marketing agencies in Thailand (2026 edition) | Thaiger Digital Marketing

Top 10 best marketing agencies in Thailand (2026 edition)

8 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 2:52 PM
310 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.