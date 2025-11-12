Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow

An 18-wheel trailer overturned in Phatthalung, South Thailand, after colliding with a car, blocking both lanes and causing major traffic disruption. No serious injuries were reported.

The crash occurred at 4am today, November 12, in Na Thom subdistrict, when the trailer lost control and slammed into an oncoming car, blocking both lanes of the highway and causing a major traffic jam.

Police Colonel Natthakan Pramaphan from the Mueang Phatthalung District Police Station was alerted to the incident and rushed to the scene with traffic police and local rescue units.

The trailer, bearing registration number 71-7598 from Songkhla province, was found overturned across both lanes, with debris scattered and traffic halted. Road signs and the central median were destroyed as the massive vehicle tore through the tarmac. Officials reported that the truck had skidded for over 200 metres before coming to a stop.

The 27 year old driver appeared shaken and slightly injured. He told police that he had been driving from Songkhla to Trang when he lost control after bending down to pick something up from beneath his feet.

A sedan travelling in the opposite direction was struck in the chaos and sustained damage, though its occupants escaped unharmed. A witness at the scene claimed the trailer was speeding before it overturned, KhaoSod reported.

Emergency crews worked for nearly three hours to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow. Tow trucks were called in, and rescue teams assisted in removing the damaged vehicle and debris from the scene.

The trailer driver was taken to the hospital for a check-up and is expected to face charges for reckless driving. Police are continuing their investigation.

In similar news, a delivery truck overturned in slippery conditions on Sukhumvit Road near the Sri Racha Harbour overpass in Chon Buri province, injuring the driver and triggering an immediate emergency response.

The crash happened at around 5pm on October 10, shortly after heavy rainfall had eased. The four-wheeled box truck was passing through Village 4 in Sri Racha when it lost control and flipped onto its side, blocking the rightmost lane.