Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow

Driver loses control reaching for item, skids over 200 metres

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 12, 2025, 10:04 AM
130 1 minute read
Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

An 18-wheel trailer overturned in Phatthalung, South Thailand, after colliding with a car, blocking both lanes and causing major traffic disruption. No serious injuries were reported.

The crash occurred at 4am today, November 12, in Na Thom subdistrict, when the trailer lost control and slammed into an oncoming car, blocking both lanes of the highway and causing a major traffic jam.

Police Colonel Natthakan Pramaphan from the Mueang Phatthalung District Police Station was alerted to the incident and rushed to the scene with traffic police and local rescue units.

The trailer, bearing registration number 71-7598 from Songkhla province, was found overturned across both lanes, with debris scattered and traffic halted. Road signs and the central median were destroyed as the massive vehicle tore through the tarmac. Officials reported that the truck had skidded for over 200 metres before coming to a stop.

Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow | News by ThaigerSpeeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow | News by Thaiger

The 27 year old driver appeared shaken and slightly injured. He told police that he had been driving from Songkhla to Trang when he lost control after bending down to pick something up from beneath his feet.

A sedan travelling in the opposite direction was struck in the chaos and sustained damage, though its occupants escaped unharmed. A witness at the scene claimed the trailer was speeding before it overturned, KhaoSod reported.

Related Articles

Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow | News by Thaiger

Emergency crews worked for nearly three hours to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow. Tow trucks were called in, and rescue teams assisted in removing the damaged vehicle and debris from the scene.

The trailer driver was taken to the hospital for a check-up and is expected to face charges for reckless driving. Police are continuing their investigation.

In similar news, a delivery truck overturned in slippery conditions on Sukhumvit Road near the Sri Racha Harbour overpass in Chon Buri province, injuring the driver and triggering an immediate emergency response.

The crash happened at around 5pm on October 10, shortly after heavy rainfall had eased. The four-wheeled box truck was passing through Village 4 in Sri Racha when it lost control and flipped onto its side, blocking the rightmost lane.

Latest Thailand News
PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine

13 minutes ago
Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute

16 minutes ago
Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate | Thaiger Thailand News

Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate

23 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s booze rules baffle drinkers with surprise fines | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand’s booze rules baffle drinkers with surprise fines

37 minutes ago
Police suspect murder-suicide after family of 5 found dead in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Police suspect murder-suicide after family of 5 found dead in Chon Buri

45 minutes ago
Thailand vows to tear down rogue scam towers in forests | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand vows to tear down rogue scam towers in forests

1 hour ago
Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow | Thaiger South Thailand News

Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow

2 hours ago
Rohingya boat sinks leaving 27 dead and dozens missing | Thaiger Thailand News

Rohingya boat sinks leaving 27 dead and dozens missing

2 hours ago
Phuket duo arrested with 2,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket duo arrested with 2,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes

2 hours ago
Brit and Thai arrested in Pattaya for running poppers sex toy ring | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brit and Thai arrested in Pattaya for running poppers sex toy ring

2 hours ago
Stormy southern seas and chilly dawns grip Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Stormy southern seas and chilly dawns grip Thailand

5 hours ago
Malaysian man arrested for swindling 22 million baht from retired Thai teacher | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man arrested for swindling 22 million baht from retired Thai teacher

18 hours ago
Chinese-Cambodian gambling kingpin to be extradited: Thai court | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese-Cambodian gambling kingpin to be extradited: Thai court

18 hours ago
Amnuay Silpa School celebrates its 100th anniversary with sea turtle conservation and mangrove reforestation in Sattahip | Thaiger Education

Amnuay Silpa School celebrates its 100th anniversary with sea turtle conservation and mangrove reforestation in Sattahip

18 hours ago
Thai man at large after attacking and threatening boy with gun at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man at large after attacking and threatening boy with gun at school

18 hours ago
Retired policewoman in Saraburi seeks new home for wild cat after serious attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Retired policewoman in Saraburi seeks new home for wild cat after serious attack

19 hours ago
Rohingya boat sinks near Thai-Malaysia border, dozens missing | Thaiger Thailand News

Rohingya boat sinks near Thai-Malaysia border, dozens missing

19 hours ago
Binance eyes Thai crypto tourists in new baht conversion push | Thaiger Business News

Binance eyes Thai crypto tourists in new baht conversion push

20 hours ago
Thai taxi rider seeks justice after being banned for rejecting passenger’s sexual advances | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider seeks justice after being banned for rejecting passenger’s sexual advances

20 hours ago
Aussie woman dies in Phuket after hotel fling with German tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Aussie woman dies in Phuket after hotel fling with German tourist

20 hours ago
Thai woman apologises after exposing private parts in tattoo contest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman apologises after exposing private parts in tattoo contest

21 hours ago
Indian tourist&#8217;s gold necklace swiped in Pattaya hug scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist’s gold necklace swiped in Pattaya hug scam

21 hours ago
Phuket parents demand removal of school director over integrity | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket parents demand removal of school director over integrity

21 hours ago
Thai theft suspect drowns after jumping into canal to escape arrest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai theft suspect drowns after jumping into canal to escape arrest

21 hours ago
Chiang Rai’s White Temple to double tourist fee in 2026 | Thaiger Tourism News

Chiang Rai’s White Temple to double tourist fee in 2026

22 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 12, 2025, 10:04 AM
130 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.