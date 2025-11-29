Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan

A 19 year old woman has been questioned by police after the body of a newborn infant was discovered beneath a house in Phra Samut Chedi district, Samut Prakan province.

The incident came to light yesterday, November 28, when residents of Moo 10, Nai Khlong Bang Pla Kot subdistrict, noticed a monitor lizard dragging a bag containing human remains near a house.

Inside the bag, police found the body of a female infant along with a large stone, believed to have been used to weigh it down.

Following an investigation, officers from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station identified a suspect, a young woman known only as View, who was working as a cleaner at a private company in the Rama IV Road area of Bangkok. She was taken in for questioning later that day.

According to police, the woman told investigators that she had not realised she was pregnant, claiming she had regular menstrual cycles and no signs of movement from the baby. She said the incident occurred at night between November 25 and 26, after she returned home from work.

While showering, she reportedly slipped and fell in the bathroom. Shortly after, she experienced bleeding and delivered the baby, whom she believed was not alive.

She said she cut the umbilical cord herself, placed the baby’s body in a red bag, added a stone, and hid it beneath the house through a rear exit.

The remains were later discovered by a resident when the monitor lizard dragged the bag into view. Police were called to the scene and began an investigation.

KhaoSod reported that at this stage, the woman has not been formally charged. Authorities say the cause of death remains under investigation.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital, with results expected within 45 days. Police say charges, if any, will depend on the autopsy findings and whether the infant was born alive.